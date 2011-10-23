Garcia races to 11-shot victory at Castello Masters

Story highlights Sergio Garcia shoots final round 63 to win Castello Masters by 11 shots

Spain's Garcia breaks near three-year victory drought

Dedicates victory to late Seve Ballesteros

Sergio Garcia completed a remarkable 11-shot victory in the Castello Masters then dedicated his win to the late Seve Ballesteros.

The 31-year-old Spaniard carded a stunning eight-under 63 in the final round for a 27-under-par 267 total, to complete the third biggest margin of victory in European Tour history.

It broke a near three-year winless drought but his first thought was to pay tribute to the legendary Ballesteros, who passed away earlier this year.

"That was for Seve," said Garcia after competing in his first tournament in their native Spain since Ballesteros lost his battle to brain cancer in May.

"I would like to thank not only my family and friends, but also my sponsors, everyone that's around me, for supporting me through two tough years," he told the European Tour official website.

"They have stuck with me and believed in me and I'm happy to be able to pay them back with this victory."

Garcia closed with rounds of 63 - 64 -63 on the course near Valencia where he won the club championship at the age of just 12.

On a day of low scoring, his compatriot Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano was second after a 64, despite finishing with a pair of bogeys and joint third were Swede Alex Noren (64) and Scot Richie Ramsay (65) on 15-under.

Garcia rose to World No.2 when he won the 2008 HSBC Champions event, but a slump in form saw him slip down the rankings.

But this season, he has slowly returned to his best and had top-12 finishes in the last three majors as well as a runners-up spot to fellow Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal at the BMW International Open in Munich in June.

"Hopefully I can keep moving forward, but there are still some things I can improve on," he added.