Manchester City forced to reduce fine handed down to Tevez

Story highlights Manchester City forced to halve the fine handed out to Carlos Tevez

Professional Footballers' Association said four week fine was excessive

Tevez docked a month's wages by his club for five breaches of contract

City say the PFA's involvement in the case is a 'conflict of interest'

Manchester City have been forced to halve the four-week fine they handed out to Carlos Tevez after the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) refused to sanction the move.

The English Premier League club had punished the Argentina international with a fine of a month's wages after finding him guilty of five breaches of contract for his refusal to warm up during a Champions League game with German club Bayern Munich.

Tevez was a substitute in Germany and City initially accused the striker of refusing to play but later downgraded the charges.

As such, the PFA, the union that represent players in England and Wales, insisted that a fine of two week's wages was the maximum allowed.

In a statement on their official web site City said: "Manchester City is disappointed by the apparent PFA conflict of interest evident in this process.

"Carlos Tevez has been personally represented throughout by the PFA chief executive, on whose considerations the club has been informed that the PFA has made its decision.

"Manchester City has been in constant dialogue with the PFA since September 28th. Today's PFA decision is a departure from the club's understanding of that dialogue.

"Without recourse to the PFA decision available, the maximum two-week fine provided for in standard player contracts will now be applied in relation to the misconduct of Carlos Tevez."

Tevez has not featured for City since the Bayern game in late September when the row with manager Roberto Mancini erupted on the touchline.

The Italian said after the game that Tevez had refused to come on as a substitute and also said the striker would "never" play for the club again.

Tevez insisted the incident was a misunderstanding, claiming he refused to warm-up because he had already done so. Tevez has been forced to train alone since the incident.

In his absence City have built up a five point lead at the top of the Premier League and recorded a 6-1 win at rivals Manchester United last weekend. They face Wolves on Saturday.