Breaking News

    2012 African Cup of Nations draw

    By

    Updated 1943 GMT (0343 HKT) October 31, 2011

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    The draw is made for the group stage of 2012 African Cup of Nations, which will be co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The tournament gets underway on January 21, with Equatorial Guinea taking on Libya.
    Photos:
    2012 African Cup of NationsThe draw is made for the group stage of 2012 African Cup of Nations, which will be co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The tournament gets underway on January 21, with Equatorial Guinea taking on Libya.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 5
    Equatorial Guinea will be making their first tournament appearance. Henri Michel&#39;s side will joined in Group A by two-time runners-up Zambia and Senegal. Libya, pictured here, complete the group, qualifying despite their recent civil war.
    Photos:
    Group AEquatorial Guinea will be making their first tournament appearance. Henri Michel's side will joined in Group A by two-time runners-up Zambia and Senegal. Libya, pictured here, complete the group, qualifying despite their recent civil war.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 5
    Ivory Coast will be firm favorites to advance from Group B, with their squad including star names such as Chelsea striker Didier Drogba and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure. They are joined by 1970 champions Sudan, 2010 hosts Angola and Burkina Faso.
    Photos:
    Group BIvory Coast will be firm favorites to advance from Group B, with their squad including star names such as Chelsea striker Didier Drogba and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure. They are joined by 1970 champions Sudan, 2010 hosts Angola and Burkina Faso.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 5
    Tunisia defeated Morocco 2-1 to clinch the trophy as hosts in 2004, with the two teams set to go head-to-head again in the group stages in 2012. Co-hosts Gabon and tournament debutants Niger complete Group C.
    Photos:
    Group CTunisia defeated Morocco 2-1 to clinch the trophy as hosts in 2004, with the two teams set to go head-to-head again in the group stages in 2012. Co-hosts Gabon and tournament debutants Niger complete Group C.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 5
    Asamoah Gyan was the star as Ghana reached the quarterfinals of Africa&#39;s first World Cup in 2010. The striker will be key to the Black Stars&#39; hopes as they take on 2002 hosts Mali, 1976 runners-up Guinea and newcomers Botswana.
    Photos:
    Group DAsamoah Gyan was the star as Ghana reached the quarterfinals of Africa's first World Cup in 2010. The striker will be key to the Black Stars' hopes as they take on 2002 hosts Mali, 1976 runners-up Guinea and newcomers Botswana.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 5

    Story highlights

    • The draw has been made for the 2012 African Cup of Nations
    • The tournament will get underway with Equatorial Guinea v Libya on January 21 in Bata
    • Stade d'Angonde in Libreville will host the final on February 12
    After a dramatic end to a year-long qualifying campaign, the 16 teams competing in the 2012 African Cup of Nations have learned their group stage opponents after the draw for January's tournament in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea was made.
    The two-yearly tournament will be without some of African football's most successful teams, with seven-time winners Egypt and 1980 and 1994 champions Nigeria both failing to qualify for the showpiece competition.
    Cup of woe: Why have African football giants fallen short?
    In their place will be a trio of tournament debutantes, with Equatorial Guinea, Niger and Botswana all making their first appearance in the competition.
    The first match will see Henri Michel's Equatorial Guinea host Libya in Bata on January 21, with the final set to take place at the Stade d'Angonde in Libreville on February 12.