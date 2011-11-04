Up to 30 hurt in massive traffic accident in Britain

Story highlights The crash in Somerset involved about 26 vehicles

Four of those vehicles caught fire, a fire department says

Rescuers freed four people from their vehicles

A massive traffic pile-up Friday night in southwest Britain injured an estimated 25 to 30 people -- 10 of the cases thought to be life-threatening -- fire officials said.

The crash occurred about 8:25 p.m. Friday on the M5 highway in Somerset, which is about 70 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of Bristol, according to an online release from Devon and Somerset Fire Rescue.

Rescuers had to use special equipment to free four people trapped in their vehicles, the fire department said.

The accident involved about 26 vehicles, four of which caught fire.

About 15 fire trucks responded to the scene.

Parts of the road were immediately shut down, and were expected to stay closed for the next 24 hours, according to Devon and Somerset Fire Rescue.