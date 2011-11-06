Gomez scores again as Bayern extend lead in Germany

Story highlights Bayern Munich win 2-1 at Augsburg to go five points clear at top of German Bundesliga

Mario Gomez scores his 20th goal of the season to send Bayern on their way to victory

Schalke and Hannover remain fifth and sixth in the table after sharing a 2-2 draw on Sunday

Bayern Munich have moved five points clear at the top of the German Bundesliga table after a hard-fought 2-1 victory at bottom club Augsburg on Sunday.

The league leaders went ahead courtesy of Mario Gomez's 16th minute header. It was the German international's 20th goal of the season and came just four days after he scored a Champions League hat-trick against Napoli.

The visitors doubled their advantage just 12 minutes later when France midfielder Franck Ribery fired home.

But the hosts fought back after the break and Japan's Hajime Hosogai manged to scramble the ball home on the hour mark -- just the fourth goal Bayern have conceded in 12 league games.

In injury time, Bayern had midfielder Anatoliy Tymoshchuk sent off for a reckless tackle on Daniel Baier, but they held on to claim all three points.

The result means Bayern are now on 28 points, five clear of champions Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen and Moenchengladbach, who are all locked together on 23 points.

In Sunday's other match, Finnish striker Teemu Pukki scored twice on his full debut for Schalke as they drew 2-2 with Hannover.

That result leaves the Gelsenkirchen-based club fifth, with Hannover a place behind them in sixth position.