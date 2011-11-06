Breaking News

    Superb Kaymer powers to HSBC victory

    Updated 1502 GMT (2302 HKT) November 6, 2011

    A sensational final round 63 gave Kaymer a three-stroke victory in Shanghai.
    • Martin Kaymer claims a superb three-stroke victory in the HSBC Champions event
    • German Kaymer finishes clear of Sweden's Fredrik Jacobson after a final round 63
    • Rory McIlroy finishes joint fourth to move up to second behind Luke Donald in world rankings
    World number six Martin Kaymer carded a superb final round nine-under-par 63 to win the HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai by three strokes.
    The German hit seven birdies on a remarkable back nine to finish on a 20-under-par 72-hole total of 268, comfortably clear of Fredrik Jacobson -- who had led the event since the second round.
    Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell showed a return to form with a second successive 67 giving him third place on 272, while compatriot Rory McIlory posted a 69 to finish joint fourth a further stroke behind -- a position that lifts the U.S. Open champion above Lee Westwood into second place in the world rankings.
    Kaymer started the final round a massive five strokes behind Jacobson. But while the Swede could only manage a 71 over the final 18 holes, Kaymer putted birdie after birdie on the home stretch -- capping his win with a 15-foot putt on the 18th hole.
    "I started off a little slow, but then I holed a bunker shot on seven for birdie and, from then, I didn't miss a lot of shots," Kaymer told the official European Tour website.
    It was the 26-year-old's first victory since his success in Abu Dhabi in January, and he added: "It had only been an OK season for me, but this makes it a good season.
    "I played brilliant golf in Abu Dhabi and became world No.1 in February, which meant my life changed a bit, not just for me but for my family too.
    "It has been a little awkward sometimes, because I was just not used to being in the spotlight," he continued.
    "It took some time to get used to it, and hopefully it will happen again, because I know what's going to happen and I know how to approach it," said Kaymer, who pocketed a cool $1.2 million for his win on Sunday.
    Meanwhile, McIlroy, who was followed all the way by tennis star girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki, said on his Twitter site: "Fourth place wasn't what I was looking for but still a solid week overall.
    "On the upside I will move up to second place in the world rankings tomorrow," he added.