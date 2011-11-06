Superb Kaymer powers to HSBC victory

Story highlights Martin Kaymer claims a superb three-stroke victory in the HSBC Champions event

World number six Martin Kaymer carded a superb final round nine-under-par 63 to win the HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai by three strokes.

The German hit seven birdies on a remarkable back nine to finish on a 20-under-par 72-hole total of 268, comfortably clear of Fredrik Jacobson -- who had led the event since the second round.

Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell showed a return to form with a second successive 67 giving him third place on 272, while compatriot Rory McIlory posted a 69 to finish joint fourth a further stroke behind -- a position that lifts the U.S. Open champion above Lee Westwood into second place in the world rankings.

Kaymer started the final round a massive five strokes behind Jacobson. But while the Swede could only manage a 71 over the final 18 holes, Kaymer putted birdie after birdie on the home stretch -- capping his win with a 15-foot putt on the 18th hole.

"I started off a little slow, but then I holed a bunker shot on seven for birdie and, from then, I didn't miss a lot of shots," Kaymer told the official European Tour website.

It was the 26-year-old's first victory since his success in Abu Dhabi in January, and he added: "It had only been an OK season for me, but this makes it a good season.

"I played brilliant golf in Abu Dhabi and became world No.1 in February, which meant my life changed a bit, not just for me but for my family too.

"It has been a little awkward sometimes, because I was just not used to being in the spotlight," he continued.

"It took some time to get used to it, and hopefully it will happen again, because I know what's going to happen and I know how to approach it," said Kaymer, who pocketed a cool $1.2 million for his win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, McIlroy, who was followed all the way by tennis star girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki, said on his Twitter site: "Fourth place wasn't what I was looking for but still a solid week overall.

"On the upside I will move up to second place in the world rankings tomorrow," he added.