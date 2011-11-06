Federer ends drought with Swiss win

Story highlights Third seed Roger Federer defeats Kei Nishikori to win the Swiss Indoors title in Basel

Third seed Roger Federer returned to winning ways after a 10-month title drought with a convincing straight sets victory over Japan's Kei Nishikori in the Swiss Indoors championship in Basel.

Former world number one Federer delighted his home fans by powering to a 6-1 6-3 success, his fifth in the last six Basel events.

The triumph also ended a relatively barren 2011 for Federer, whose only other ATP Tour title this season came in January's Qatar Open in Doha.

Nishikori, who had stunned world number one Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, had no answer to 30-year-old Federer, who was reaching his first final since losing to Rafael Nadal in the French Open at Roland Garros in June.

Federer, who was securing his 68th career title, told reporters: "It's great to win at home once again. It was a perfect match for me and now I have big hopes for Paris and London this month."

Federer continued: "I've known, ever since I hit with him as a teenager, that Kei could have a good future. He has had some injuries but he's playing well now. It was a good match and I'm very happy for the win."

Nishikori added: "I tried to fight, but Roger would not let me into the match. I'm very glad to have played the final, it has always been one of my goals to play Roger."

Meanwhile, Spain's Marcel Granollers defeated Argentina's Juan Monaco 6-2 4-6 7-6 (7/3) to win the Valencia Open on Sunday.

It was the 25-year-old's third career title and second this year following his victory over compatriot Fernando Verdasco in the Gstaad final in July.