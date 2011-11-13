Latest F1 standings after Abu Dhabi GP

Story highlights Sebastian Vettel's drivers' championship lead cut after he spins out in Abu Dhabi

Sebastian Vettel's first lap retirement in Abu Dhabi saw all four drivers behind him in the world championship close the gap on the 2011 title holder.

The German has already secured this season's crown but had his lead reduced to 119 points by McLaren's Jenson Button, after the Briton finished third at the Yas Marina track.

Button's compatriot Lewis Hamilton remains fifth after his first victory in nearly four months but now trails Red Bull's Mark Webber by just six points.

Fernando Alonso is third on 245 points, ten behind Button and 12 in front of Webber.

Red Bull and McLaren are already confirmed as one and two in the constructors' championship respectively, but McLaren cut the gap at the top from 153 points to 125 after both their drivers ended up on the podium.

The final race of the Formula One season is in Brazil on November 27.

Drivers' standings after round 18 in Abu Dhabi:

1. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Red Bull 374 points

2. Jenson Button (GB) McLaren 255

3. Fernando Alonso (Spa) Ferrari 245

4. Mark Webber (Aus) Red Bull 233

5. Lewis Hamilton (GB) McLaren 227

6. Felipe Massa (Bra) Ferrari 108

7. Nico Rosberg (Ger) Mercedes 83

8. Michael Schumacher (Ger) Mercedes 76

9. Vitaly Petrov (Rus) Renault 36

Constructors' standings:

1. Red Bull 607 points

2. McLaren 482

3. Ferrari 353

4. Mercedes 159

5. Lotus Renault 72

6. Force India 57

7. Sauber 42

7. Toro Rosso 41

9. Williams 5