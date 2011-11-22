Out of power, Berlusconi finds 'True Love'

Story highlights The former Italian prime minister pens the lyrics for an album, "True Love"

It's his fourth collaboration with singer Mariano Apicella

The songs aren't political, Apicella says: "Music is love"

Berlusconi fell from power this month over his country's debt crisis

His fall from government has not stopped the creativity of the flamboyant former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has written the lyrics for a new CD out Tuesday.

"True Love," by Neapolitan guitarist and singer Mariano Apicella, contains 11 songs written in the last two years, Apicella told CNN.

Most of the melodies recall the long tradition of the Neapolitan folk music, with the introduction of some jazz elements and a bit of samba and other Latin American rhythms.

Apicella spent last weekend with Berlusconi at the former prime minister's villa in Sardinia, he said.

On other occasions paparazzi have captured pictures of more than one young girl around the luxurious gardens and pool of the villa.

But last weekend, Apicella said, not one woman was around.

"It was just us, a pianist and a few gardeners and Berlusconi was very relaxed, probably due to the fact that he has fewer responsibilities now," Apicella said by phone.

Berlusconi resigned earlier this month over his country's debt crisis, bringing to an apparent end an 18-year era in which he dominated Italian politics.

Berlusconi is very proud of the album, Apicella said.

He particularly loves the song "Ma se ti perdo" ("If I lose you"), a slow samba.

"True Love" is the fourth collaboration between Berlusconi and Apicella, who said he goes to Berlusconi for lyrics once he has a tune ready.

"When I'm satisfied with new music that I compose, I bring it to him and he writes the lyrics, sometimes straight away. Sometimes it takes him longer," Apicella said.

Apicella first met Berlusconi in Naples following a dinner after a political rally a decade ago.

"We immediately felt a mutual sympathy," Apicella said. "He is an extraordinary man."

Their songs are not political, Apicella said.

"Music is love," the singer said, "And Berlusconi is a man of passion."