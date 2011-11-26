Real Madrid six clear as Barca crash to first defeat

Story highlights Real Madrid extend La Liga lead with 4-1 victory over nine-man Atletico

Real Madrid moved six points clear in Spain after winning a fiery derby match against nine-man Atletico on Saturday and then seeing defending champions Barcelona suffer a shock first La Liga defeat this season.

Real marched to a 13th successive victory in all competitions, while Barca lost 1-0 at lowly Getafe -- who had won just once in seven games.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Jose Mourinho's side came from behind to win 4-1 at the Bernabeu, with Atletico having teenage goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sent off in the 23rd minute for bringing down Karim Benzema when the French striker tried to go around him.

The 19-year-old was replaced by substitute keeper Sergio Asenjo, whose first job was to pick the ball out of the net after being beaten by Ronaldo.

Angel Di Maria made it 2-1 four minutes after the break when Ronaldo's intended pass to Benzema fell in his path, and fellow Argentina international Gonzalo Higuain pounced on a mistake by Diego Godin in the 65th minute.

Godin was also sent off for an 81st-minute foul on Higuain, who had been put through by Ronaldo's clever pass -- and the Portugal forward sent Asenjo the wrong way from the spot to make it 4-1.

Atletico had not beaten Real for 12 years, but started the match promisingly as Adrian finished off a fine move to give the mid-table visitors the lead in the 15th minute.

Barcelona, seeking to win the league for the fourth season in a row, succumbed to a 67th-minute header from Getafe defender Juan Valera after being caught napping at a corner.

The Catalan side poured forward in search of a last-gasp equalizer, but Lionel Messi had an injury-time effort ruled out when substitute Seydou Keita was judged to be offside and then the Argentina star hit the post as he failed to match Ronaldo's leading tally of 16 league goals.

Pep Guardiola's team will be hoping to reduce Real's lead in the first Clasico clash in the league this season in Madrid on December 10.

Third-placed Valencia bounced back from last weekend's home defeat by Real by winning 2-1 at mid-table Rayo Vallecano.

Brazilian striker Jonas put Valencia ahead in the 21st minute and Argentine midfielder Tino Costa made it 2-0 on 56, while Raul Talmudo scored a late consolation.

The win left Valencia one point behind Barca after 13 rounds.