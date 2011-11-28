Federer sets sights on Olympic gold after landmark London victory

Story highlights Roger Federer targets an Olympic gold medal in 2012 after his London victory

Roger Federer wants to add an Olympic singles gold medal to his list of achievements in tennis after securing his 70th career title at the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

The world number three defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Sunday in what was a record sixth victory at the season-ending event.

Federer's triumph secured his 70th career title in his 100th final, a landmark to make up for the fact that he failed to win a grand slam in a season for the first time since 2002.

But the 30-year-old has vowed to come back stronger next year as he bids for a gold medal in the men's singles at the London 2012 Olympics, to go with the one he won in the doubles at Beijing in 2008.

If any extra incentive were needed, it will be held at Wimbledon -- which Federer calls 'my club' -- a place where he has won six times.

He told CNN World Sport: "That's why I took some time off before Fall in the hope that I'm going to be more energized and more fresh when the Olympics come around next year.

"We're going to be as well prepared as we can be because we've had some tough Olympic Games on the other side of the planet whereas this time around we'll be playing at Wimbledon.

"It's a very special occasion for the top players, and for all of us to experience that in our lifetime is going to be fantastic. I'm looking forward to it, playing at 'my' club, hopefully winning Olympic gold. We'll see what happens but I'm excited already."

Federer was eclipsed for most of the year by Serbian Novak Djokovic, who went on a incredible 43-match unbeaten run, and secured the Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open crowns.

The Swiss did make the final at the French Open, only to be beaten in four sets by Rafael Nadal, and also suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in New York, squandering two match points against Djokovic before losing in five sets.

But he put together a strong finish to the 2011 campaign, winning titles in Paris and Basel, before his triumph in London.

"This is what champions are made of," he told CNN World Sport anchor Alex Thomas. "After a big loss, if you are able to come back and prove to yourself that losses do happen.

"Novak has had an amazing year and Rafa, we know how strong he was again on clay, so maybe for me there was not so much to win in a period when it was tough for me.

"That I have been able to save the best until last is amazing and to write history here in London, winning my sixth Tour Finals already, is a record which I'm very proud of."

Federer said his strong end of season form was a warning to his fellow players that he could begin the 2012 season with a bang.

"Of course I'm exhausted and I want to go on vacation but I am looking forward to next year because usually when I finish strongly I also start strongly again the following season.

"We're looking forward to a great season next year on the Tour -- its not going to get any easier, I know that, but it's nice to get these wins and all I want to do now is celebrate."