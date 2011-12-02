Disappearing into cultural Los Angeles

Story highlights Though often disparaged, LA is bursting with culture, from galleries to museums to historic landmarks

The city's museums and galleries are world-class, boasting contemporary, modern and classical art

Literary tours of the city are becoming popular, allowing visitors to walk in the footsteps of famous noir fiction characters

No trip to LA is complete without a visit to the legendary Chateau and Bar Marmont

Woody Allen famously said in "Annie Hall" that the only cultural advantage to Los Angeles was that you can turn right on a red light, but in truth the "City of Angels" is bursting with culture.

Though difficult to navigate on foot, the city is a wonder of small communities, intriguing local landmarks and remnants of Hollywood's golden age.

CNN World's Treasures selects some of the best spots to experience the cultural side of Los Angeles, from galleries to historic landmarks.

SEE: Commercial galleries have sprung up all over the city in the last decade, boasting impressive exhibitions of local and international contemporary art. Artists such as Ed Ruscha, John Baldessari, Chris Burden and the late Dennis Hopper have put the city firmly on the map but it was established as an important hub in the 1960s, when the Ferus Gallery famously showed Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans.

Today, galleries are concentrated on La Cienega, Wilshire and Washington Boulevards and spaces to visit include Blum and Poe , credited with bringing the work of Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to the US, and David Kordansky . Also on any art-lover's itinerary is Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills -- in January the gallery is showing work by UK artist Damien Hirst.

If you are feeling foot-sore from your travels around the city's art institutions, rent a car and drive to the Watts Towers , a weird and wonderful labor of love built by Italian immigrant Simon Rodia between the 1920s the 1950s.

These strange spiral towers, made of scrap, steel and cement and decorated with bits of bottle and seashells, have been an inspiration to artists ever since they were built. The site is now managed by the Watts Towers Art Center, which also stages an annual jazz festival.

No trip to LA would be complete without a tour of Hollywood's key hot-spots: Grauman's Chinese Theater , the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Beverly Hills. Alternatively, take a spin around famous movie locations such as Mulholland Drive, Sunset Boulevard and Chinatown on your own tour.

Los Angeles also has a rich literary history, and the city features as a sometimes glittering, often shady, backdrop to classic noir fictions by Raymond Chandler and John Fante. Even F. Scott Fitzgerald penned his own eulogy to the city in the unfinished "The Last Tycoon," which he wrote while working as a script-writer there in the 1930s.

For those looking for something a little more highbrow than the usual Hollywood tour, look no further than Esotouric 's literary tours of the city, which cover the neighborhoods and landmarks featured in the novels of Chandler, Fante and Charles Bukowski, allowing you to walk in the footsteps of Philip Marlowe or Arturo Bandini.