Bayern back on top after Bremen win

Bayern Munich are back on top of the Bundesliga after beating 10-man Werder Bremen 4-1 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

French midfielder Franck Ribery and Dutch winger Arjen Robben both scored twice to send Bayern one point clear at the top of the table.

Ribery opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Bremen equalized through Markus Rosenberg seven minutes into the second half.

But Robben gave Bayern the lead again when he converted a 69th minute penalty with Ribery claiming his second eight minutes later.

The visitors had Aaron Hunt sent off in the 80th minute before Robben converted his second spot kick of the night seven minutes from the end.

Borussia Dortmund drop to second place after a 1-1 draw at third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The visitors took the lead when Polish striker Robert Lewandowski headed home from a corner kick in the 40th minute.

But the home side drew level 18 minutes from the end when Mike Hanke bagged his third goal in two games.

Kaiserslautern drew 1-1 with Hertha Berlin.

Hertha defender Roman Hubnik's own goal gifted the home side the lead in the fifth minute before Raffael levelled the scores in the 14th minute.

Senegal striker Papiss Cisse earned struggling Freiburg a point as they drew 1-1 with mid-table Hanover.

Mainz clawed back a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw away to 10-man Wolfsburg.

A 10th-minute strike from Mario Mandzukic and an own goal from defender Jan Kirchhoff in the 41st minute gave Wolfsburg a two goal cushion at halftime.

But two second-half goals by Andreas Ivanschitz -- who converted from the penalty spot in the 70th minute -- and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who scored in the 81st minute made sure of a point for Mainz.

Wolfsburg's chances of forcing a win were all but ended four minutes later when Japanese midfielder Makoto Hasebe was sent off for a second bookable offence.