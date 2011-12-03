Woods three clear at Chevron World Challenge

Story highlights Tiger Woods leads by three strokes at Chevron World Challenge

Tiger Woods has stormed into a three-shot lead at the Chevron World Challenge in California after posting a five-under par round of 67.

The former world No.1 bagged two eagles and five birdies in an eventful second round on Friday which could have seen him sitting on a bigger lead heading into the weekend.

A stunning approach shot from a hanging lie on the par-five second hole set up his first eagle of the day -- the other coming at the par-five 11th -- to add to a clutch of birdies including three on the back nine.

But bogeys at 6th and 17th and a double bogey at the par-three 15th left Woods on eight under par and in striking distance of the chasing pack.

Overnight leader K.J. Choi had a disappointing one over par round of 73, which included a quadruple bogey at the 15th and is now tied for second place on five-under par with Matt Kuchar.

The American followed up an opening round 72 with an impressive 67.

Zach Johnson also carded a 67 to leave him tied for fourth place with Hunter Mahan (68) on four-under par.

Rickie Fowler is a shot further back in 6th place after a two-under par 70, while Australia's Jason Day moved up to seventh after a round of 68.

Woods, who led at the halfway stage of the Australian Open in Sydney three weeks ago but eventually finished third, is determined to last the distance this time around.

"I want the lead after four days," Woods said afterwards, PGATOUR.com reported.

"Two days is nice, but four days is even better. I know I'm playing better, and it's nice to see my position on the leaderboard equating to it. Two stroke-play events in a row I've played really well," Woods added, PGATOUR.com reported.