Raul on target as Schalke up to fourth

Story highlights Schalke are up to fourth place in the Bundesliga are beating Augsburg 3-1

Hamburg now seven matches unbeaten after a 2-0 victory over Nuremberg

Wolves fight back from going a goal down to beat Sunderland 2-1 in England

Schalke are up to fourth place in the German Bundesliga table after beating strugglers Augsburg 3-1 in Gelsenkirchen.

Dutch striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar gave the home side a 16th-minutelead whith a cheeky back-heel.

It was Huntelaar's 13th goal of an impressive season and means he joins Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez at the top of the scoring charts.

But Augsburg, who are bottom with just two wins all season, leveled early in the second half through Sasha Moelders.

But Schalke were not to be denied and Christian Fuchs put them 2-1 ahead before veteran Spanish striker Raul Gonzalez nodded home a third with six minutes remaining.

The result means Schalke are now just three points behind leaders Bayern at the top of a congested table.

In Sunday's other Bundesliga match, goals from Paolo Guerrero and Marcell Jansen gave Hamburg a 2-0 win over Nuremberg -- increasing their unbeaten run to seven matches since coach Thorsten Fink took over control in October with the club propping up the table.

In Sunday's two English Premier League matches, defender Robert Huth's first goal of the season gave Stoke a 1-0 win at Everton to lift them up to eighth place in the table.

In the later game, Wolverhampton recovered from going a goal down to beat Sunderland 2-1, leaving the losers in relegation trouble just one place out of the relegation zone.

The visitors, who had new manager Martin O'Neill watching from the stands before he takes over the reins on Monday, went ahead when Kieran Richardson's drive deceived keeper Wayne Hennessey.

However, Hennessey redeemed himself by saving Sebastian Larsson's penalty and just 30 seconds later Wolves broke clear for Steven Fletcher to head home an equalizer.

And the comeback was complete nine minutes from time when Scottish international Fletcher turned sharply in the area to fire home a winner which lifted Wolves into 15th place.