Crowd trouble mars Al Sadd victory

Asian champions Al Sadd have qualified for the semifinals of the Club World Cup after beating African champions Esperance of Tunisia 2-1 in Toyota, Japan, in a match marred by crowd trouble.

Esperance fans repeatedly clashed with police and stewards, with one supporter also running onto the pitch before being dragged to the ground, after their side had two goals disallowed for offside, and penalty appeals rejected, in an enthraling match.

Al Sadd's victory, the fifth successive time the Asian champions have beaten their African equivalent in the tournament, means the Qatari side have secured a dream last four clash with European champions Barcelona on Thursday.

Al Sadd went ahead in the 33rd minute when Khalfan Al Khalfan headed home a rebound after goalkeeper Moez Ben Cherifia failed to deal properly with Abdul Kader Keita's long-range drive.

And they doubeld their advantage four minutes after the break when Lee Jung-Soo headed a free-kick across goal for captain Abdullah Koni to knock in from close range.

Both teams were making their debut in the competition, and Esperance gave themselves hope on the hour mark when Ousama Darragi headed home a set-piece.

But, helped by a couple of contentious decisions, Al Sadd held on and will now pit their wits against tournament favorites Barcelona.

Meanwhile, in the other fixture played on Sunday, Japanese champions Kashiwa Reysol beat CONCACAF champions Monterrey of Mexico on penalties, after their match had ended 1-1.

Ryohei Hayashi netted the winning spot-kick to see Kashiwa through 4-3 on penalties and seal a date with South American champions Santos of Brazil in the other semifinal on Wednesday.