Breaking News

    John Terry: Chelsea's iconic captain

    By

    Updated 1843 GMT (0243 HKT) December 21, 2011

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    John Terry made his Chelsea debut as a substitute against Aston Villa in 1998. After a short loan spell with second-tier Nottingham Forest, Terry established himself in the Chelsea first team during the 2000-01 English Premier League season.
    Photos: Career of John Terry
    Chelsea breakthroughJohn Terry made his Chelsea debut as a substitute against Aston Villa in 1998. After a short loan spell with second-tier Nottingham Forest, Terry established himself in the Chelsea first team during the 2000-01 English Premier League season.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    Terry&#39;s impressive form was recognized in 2003 when he was handed his England debut as a substitute in a 2-1 victory over Serbia and Montenegro.
    Photos: Career of John Terry
    England debutTerry's impressive form was recognized in 2003 when he was handed his England debut as a substitute in a 2-1 victory over Serbia and Montenegro.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    In his first full season as captain, Terry led Chelsea to a first English top-flight title in 50 years.
    Photos: Career of John Terry
    The wait is overIn his first full season as captain, Terry led Chelsea to a first English top-flight title in 50 years.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    Chelsea sealed back-to-back Premier League titles in 2006, and in 2010 Terry became the first captain to lead the club to a league and FA Cup double.
    Photos: Career of John Terry
    Back-to-back titlesChelsea sealed back-to-back Premier League titles in 2006, and in 2010 Terry became the first captain to lead the club to a league and FA Cup double.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    Terry&#39;s international profile continued to grow and he was named England captain by new manager Steve McClaren in 2006. He scored the opening goal in his first match as skipper, a 4-0 victory over Greece.
    Photos: Career of John Terry
    Leading from the frontTerry's international profile continued to grow and he was named England captain by new manager Steve McClaren in 2006. He scored the opening goal in his first match as skipper, a 4-0 victory over Greece.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    Chelsea faced Manchester United in the 2008 European Champions League final in Moscow. In the penalty shootout, Terry had the chance to give Chelsea the trophy for the first time but his spot-kick hit the post and United claimed glory.
    Photos: Career of John Terry
    Miss in MoscowChelsea faced Manchester United in the 2008 European Champions League final in Moscow. In the penalty shootout, Terry had the chance to give Chelsea the trophy for the first time but his spot-kick hit the post and United claimed glory.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    Having initially been stripped of the role in 2010, Terry was reinstated as England captain by Italian manager Fabio Capello in March 2011 following an injury to Rio Ferdinand.
    Photos: Career of John Terry
    Captain come backHaving initially been stripped of the role in 2010, Terry was reinstated as England captain by Italian manager Fabio Capello in March 2011 following an injury to Rio Ferdinand.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    Terry pleaded not guilty to charges of racial abuse in a British court on February 1. The incident in question occurred during Chelsea&#39;s defeat to Queens Park Rangers in October. The hearing will be held from July 9.
    Photos: Career of John Terry
    Court caseTerry pleaded not guilty to charges of racial abuse in a British court on February 1. The incident in question occurred during Chelsea's defeat to Queens Park Rangers in October. The hearing will be held from July 9.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8

    Story highlights

    • John Terry made his Chelsea debut against Aston Villa in 1998
    • Terry led the club to a first English championship in 50 years in 2005
    • He became the first Chelsea captain to win a league and FA Cup double in 2006
    • Terry is the current England captain, having been stripped of the role in 2010
    Chelsea captain John Terry is an iconic figure with the English football club's fans as a result of his on-field achievements in more than 15 years at Stamford Bridge.
    The center-back is the most successful skipper in Chelsea's history, having led the London side to three Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups since 2004.
    Terry, who turned 31 this month, has made more than 500 appearances for the club since his senior debut in 1998, one of only five players to do so, and has represented his country 72 times since 2003.
    After a brief spell on loan at second division Nottingham Forest, Terry established himself in Chelsea's starting line-up as a 20-year-old during the 2000-01 Premier League season.
    England soccer captain Terry charged with racism
    His rise to prominence continued in June 2003 when he made his first appearance for the England national team, as manager Sven Goran Eriksson introduced him as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 win over Serbia and Montenegro.
    When former France defender Marcel Desailly left Chelsea in 2004, Terry was handed the captain's armband by then manager Jose Mourinho.
    His first year as skipper ended in glory, with the Blues lifting their first English championship in 50 years -- a feat that was repeated the following season.
    In 2006 Terry traveled to the FIFA World Cup with England, his second major tournament with the team having also played at Euro 2004. Both events ended at the quarterfinal stage for Eriksson's side.
    Footballers are TV stars, and should act like it
    The defender was named England captain by Eriksson's successor Steve McClaren, and scored in his first match wearing the armband -- a 4-0 defeat of Greece at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.
    It was against United that Terry experienced one of the most dramatic lows of his career, in the 2008 European Champions League final .
    Terry missed the chance to clinch Chelsea's first European crown when he slipped while taking a penalty in the shootout, and his effort hit the post. United went on to triumph at a rain-soaked Luzhniki Stadium.
    In 2009-10, Terry became the first man to lead the Blues to a Premier League and FA Cup double.
    Off the pitch, 2010 was a turbulent year for Terry. Revelations about his personal life were widely reported in the British press and he was also stripped of the England captaincy before the World Cup in South Africa.
    Terry's second World Cup with England ended in humiliation as Fabio Capello's team crashed 4-0 to Germany in the round of 16.
    Capello reinstated Terry as England captain in March 2011 as a result of an injury to United center-back Rio Ferdinand.
    Terry has made 502 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 46 goals. He has also found the net on six occasions for England.