Henry edges close to Arsenal return

Story highlights Thierry Henry is on the verge of a return to Arsenal in a two-month loan deal

Arsene Wenger confirms terms for the temporary switch are nearly complete

The 34-year-old New York Red Bulls striker is Arsenal's record all-time scorer

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Thierry Henry is on the verge of a return to the club on a two-month loan deal from MLS side New York Red Bulls.

French striker Henry is Arsenal's all-time top scorer with 226 goals for the club from 1999 to 2007, before his move to Barcelona.

And compatriot Wenger revealed on Friday that Henry, who was recently honored by the club with a statue outside their Emirates Stadium home, is poised to make a temporary return to fill in for strikers Gervinho and Marouane Chamakh, who will be leaving Arsenal in January to appear in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wenger told the official Arsenal website: "For two months it certainly will happen but we cannot announce anything yet because all the paperwork is not done.

"To cover for two months is ideal, he has the experience and the quality. He knows the club and can help the players both on and off the pitch."

Wenger continued: "Thierry has exceptional talent and is a very intelligent man, it can only be positive."

Henry has been training with Arsenal since the MLS season finished in November and Wenger added: "He is very happy and very modest about it.

"It was my idea and he was happy with the idea."

The 34-year-old Henry, who is seen by supporters as a club legend after winning two titles and three FA Cup winners medals with Arsenal, could feature in seven English Premier League matches as well as the Champions League last 16 clash with AC Milan.