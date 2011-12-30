Djokovic crushes Federer in Abu Dhabi

Story highlights Novak Djokovic crushes Roger Federer 6-2 6-1 in Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament

World number one Novak Djokovic showed he is over the back and shoulder injuries which hampered the final months of last season with a crushing straight sets victory over Roger Federer in the Abu Dhabi exhibition event.

The Serb, who landed three of the four grand slam tournaments in 2011 on his way to a 70-6 winning record, took just 44 minutes to see off world number three Federer 6-2 6-1.

Djokovic told reporters: "That was definitely an incredible performance and I will get a lot of confidence if I continue playing like that."

In the final of the $250,000 tournament, Djokovic will play David Ferrer, who stunned fellow-Spaniard and great friend Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

Ferrer took advantage of a below-par Nadal to win 6-3 6-2, with the world number two blaming a shoulder injury for his poor performance which saw him go 5-0 behind in the opening set.

"I was not in my best condition. I have had a little trouble with my shoulder in the last month, but David was fantastic," said Nadal.

Meanwhile, Ferrer was delighted with his display, adding: "Rafael has not been able to practice much because of his shoulder, but I played very consistent and was happy with my match.

"It will be very difficult against Novak because he is number one in the world -- but I will do my best to make it a good match against him."