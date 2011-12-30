Breaking News

    Djokovic crushes Federer in Abu Dhabi

    Updated 1815 GMT (0215 HKT) December 30, 2011

    Novak Djokovic looks to be over the injuries that hampered him towards the end of last season.
    • Novak Djokovic crushes Roger Federer 6-2 6-1 in Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament
    • The world number one takes just 44 minutes to crush Swiss maestro Federer
    • Djokovic now faces David Ferrer, who powers past compatriot Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-2
    World number one Novak Djokovic showed he is over the back and shoulder injuries which hampered the final months of last season with a crushing straight sets victory over Roger Federer in the Abu Dhabi exhibition event.
    The Serb, who landed three of the four grand slam tournaments in 2011 on his way to a 70-6 winning record, took just 44 minutes to see off world number three Federer 6-2 6-1.
    Djokovic told reporters: "That was definitely an incredible performance and I will get a lot of confidence if I continue playing like that."
    Djokovic and Kvitova named 2011 world champions
    In the final of the $250,000 tournament, Djokovic will play David Ferrer, who stunned fellow-Spaniard and great friend Rafael Nadal in straight sets.
    Ferrer took advantage of a below-par Nadal to win 6-3 6-2, with the world number two blaming a shoulder injury for his poor performance which saw him go 5-0 behind in the opening set.
    "I was not in my best condition. I have had a little trouble with my shoulder in the last month, but David was fantastic," said Nadal.
    Meanwhile, Ferrer was delighted with his display, adding: "Rafael has not been able to practice much because of his shoulder, but I played very consistent and was happy with my match.
    "It will be very difficult against Novak because he is number one in the world -- but I will do my best to make it a good match against him."