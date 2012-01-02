Serena - I don't love playing tennis

Story highlights Serena Williams reveals she does not love tennis after Brisbane victory

Serena Williams has revealed she is not in love with playing tennis, despite an impressive straight sets victory on her return to action at the Brisbane International tournament.

Playing in her first match since losing the U.S. Open final to Samantha Stosur in September, Williams brushed aside South African Chanelle Scheepers 6-2 6-3 with consummate ease.

The 30-year-old American, who is seeded fourth in Brisbane, fired down seven aces in a 68-minute victory -- but later told reporters that she will cut back her schedule even further in 2012.

"I just want to be able to do other things that I'm doing and expand on that. I think that helps keep my motivation up," said the 13-time grand slam winner.

"I don't love tennis today but I'm here. I can't live without it -- there's a difference between not loving something and not being able to live without it.

"It's not that I've fallen out of love with it. I've actually never liked sports and I never understood how I became an athlete," Williams continued.

"I don't like working out, I don't like anything physical. If it involves sitting down or shopping, I'm excellent at it."

In other matches, top seed and local favorite Stosur beat Anastasiya Yakimova of Belarus 6-2 6-3 and is on course to face Williams again in the semifinals.

Second seed Andrea Petkovic of Germany defeated Israeli Shahar Peer 7-6 1-6 6-3, while former world number one Ana Ivanovic saw off Austrian Tamira Paszek 6-3 6-3 and now faces Kim Clijsters.