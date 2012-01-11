Gerrard penalty gives Liverpool lead

Story highlights Liverpool defeat Manchester City 1-0 in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinal

Captain Steven Gerrard scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 in Wednesday's first leg of their English League Cup semifinal.

Gerrard made no mistake with his 13th-minute spot-kick, after City defender Stefan Savic had fouled Daniel Agger in the area, to give Liverpool a narrow advantage to take into the second leg at Anfield in a fortnight.

The winners will face either Crystal Palace or Cardiff City, who both play in the second-tier Championship, in next month's final at Wembley Stadium.

It was City's second home defeat in three days, having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Sunday. It is in stark contrast to the club's Premier League form, where the leaders have won all 10 matches played at the Etihad Stadium.

City had a great chance to level in the second half when Sergio Aguero intercepted Martin Kelly's poor back-pass, but goalkeeper Pep Reina narrowed the angle and the Argentina international fired over the bar.

Aguero also squandered an opportunity from close range soon after, but his unmarked header failed to find the target.

Meanwhile, Tottenham drew level with second-placed United in the Premier League, after a comfortable 2-0 home victory over Everton on Wednesday left the London club three points behind City.

The home side went ahead 10 minutes before halftime when England winger Aaron Lennon cut inside defender Leighton Baines and evaded Sylvain Distin's challenge before coolly slotting home.

Leftback Benoit Assou-Ekotto sealed victory in the 63rd minute when the Cameroon international slammed in a superb 30-yard drive for his first goal since August 2009.

The result lifted Tottenham eight points clear of fourth-placed London rivals Chelsea.

Meanwhile, there was a shock result in the last 16 of the Italian Cup as Serie A title hopefuls Udinese lost 2-1 at home to Chievo.

Udinese lie in third place in the league table having won eight and drawn the other of their nine home matches. However, substitute Cyril Thereau's injury-time winner earned the visitors a quarterfinal trip to Siena.

Roma booked a last-eight tie with second-placed Serie A side Juventus as Argentine midfielder Erik Lamela scored twice in a 3-0 home win over Fiorentina.