Inter defeat Genoa to reach last eight

Story highlights Holders Inter Milan are through to the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup

Goals from Maicon and Andrea Poli give Inter a 2-1 win over Genoa

Inter will now face Napoli for a place in the semifinal of the competition

Valencia defeat Levante 4-1 in the first leg of Copa del Rey quarterfinal

Holders Inter Milan are through to the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, defeating Genoa 2-1 at the San Siro despite coach Claudio Ranieri resting a host of key players.

Goalkeeper Julio Cesar, defenders Lucio and Walter Samuel and strikers Diego Milito and Giampaolo Pazzini were among those given a night off by Ranieri, but Inter still proved too good for their rivals, who also made a host of changes to their side.

Inter took the lead in the ninth minute when Brazilian defender Maicon let fly with a superb 25-yard shot that gave Cristiano Lupatelli no chance in the Genoa goal.

And the home side doubled their lead five minutes after the break when Andrea Poli played a one-two with Joel Obi before volleying home his first goal for the club.

Genoa pulled a consolation goal back in injury time when Lucas Pratto's shot hit the crossbar and Valter Birsa reacted first to score from close range.

But Inter held on for victory and they now face a tricky trip to Napoli in next week's quarterfinal tie.

The other last eight matches see Juventus entertain Roma, Chievo face Siena and Milan take on Lazio.

Meanwhile, in Spain, Valencia look to have booked their place in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey after beating Levante 4-1 in their quarterfinal first leg.

Goals from Jonas, Roberto Soldado, Pablo Piatti and Tino Costa have put Valencia in a strong position ahead of next week's second leg tie.