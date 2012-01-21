Djokovic to face Hewitt in last 16

Story highlights Two-time champion Novak Djokovic through to last 16 at Australian Open

Victory over Nicolas Mahut serves up showdown with Lleyton Hewitt in fourth round

Number four seed Andy Murray safely through in straight sets against Michael Llodra

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and David Ferrer also through to last 16 with straight-set wins

Defending champion Novak Djokovic dropped just two games in a comprehensive defeat of France's Nicolas Mahut at the Australia Open on Saturday.

The Serb took just 74 minutes to record a 6-0 6-1 6-1 against the Frenchman who struggled with a knee injury throughout the match.

"Considering the fact that I lost two games the whole match, I think I've played really, really well," Djokovic said, australianopen.com reported.

"Looking just at my game, it was really fantastic from serve, the return, all the shots, going to the net. I'm happy with the way my first week went here in Australia, and hopefully I can continue the same way in the second one," the two-time champion added, australianopen.com reported.

He will now face home favorite Lleyton Hewitt in the fourth round after he defeated Canada's Milos Raonic 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

Fourth seed Andy Murray was also in convincing form against Michael Llodra defeating the Frenchman 6-4 6-2 6-0.

The Scot will now face unseeded Mikhail Kukushkin from Kazakhstan after he won a thrilling five-set match against France's Gael Monfils, 6-2 7-5 5-7 6-1 6-4.

There was better news for his compatriots Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and 17th seed Richard Gasquet as they enjoyed straight set victories.

Sixth seed Tsonga prevailed 6-2 6-2 6-2 over Frederico Gil from Portugal while Gasquet also made comfortable progress over ninth seed Janko Tipsarevic 6-3 6-3 6-1.

France's only other hope in the men's draw Julien Benneteau was dumped out by Japan's Kei Nishikori in four sets 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

The 24th seed, who becomes the first Japanese player to reach to the fourth round in the tournament's open era, will now face Tsonga in the last 16.

Fifth seed David Ferrer from Spain is also safely through to the fourth round to face Gasquet after a 7-5 6-2 6-1 victory over 27th seed Juan Ignacio Chela from Argentina.