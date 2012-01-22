Dominant Loeb makes it half a dozen wins in Monte Carlo

Story highlights Citroen's Sebastien Loeb claims his sixth Monte Carlo Rally crown

Eight-time World Rally Champion is fastest in Sunday's final stage

Dnaiel Sordo is second for Mini while Petter Solberg was third for Ford

Sebastien Loeb claimed his sixth Monte Carlo Rally crown as his quest for a ninth-straight world rally title got off to the perfect start.

The Frenchman completed the formalities Sunday after virtually securing the crown with a dominant performance through Saturday's night stages.

Loeb, who drives for the Citroen team, left the principality with a maximum 28 points after winning the final 5km 'Power' stage by two minutes and 41 seconds.

"For sure it's always a great moment to start the season like this especially in front of so many fans," Loeb was quoted as saying on the World Rally Championship's official website.

"Full points in the first race is incredible and for sure it's the perfect start to my title defense. But Monte-Carlo is my rally and for the others we will have to see."

Mini's Daniel Sordo, from Spain, came in second to secure his team's first podium since 1967, while Norwegian Petter Solberg sealed third place for Ford.

Mikko Hirvonen's impressive debut for Citroen saw him claim fourth spot and Russian Evgeny Novikov was fifth.

The next event in the World Rally Championship season starts in Sweden on February 9.