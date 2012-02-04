Bayern drop to second after Hamburg draw

Story highlights Bayern Munich's recent patchy form continues with a 1-1 draw at Hamburg

Borussia Dortmund now two points clear at top of Bundesliga

Schalke also draw at home to Mainz; Moenchengladbach draw black at Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich failed to regain top spot in the Bundesliga on Saturday night after dropping points in a 1-1 draw at Hamburg.

Hamburg took the lead in the 23rd minute when Jacopo Sala headed home from a Jose Guerrero cross.

Bayern pushed for an equalizer but were frustrated by a resilient Hamburg defence but Croatian striker Ivica Olic found a way through in the 71 minute to salvage a point.

The result completes a thoroughly mixed bag of results for Bayern since resuming after the Christmas break with four points taken from a possible nine.

Their current indifferent form means that, thanks to a 2-0 at Nuremburg on Friday , Borussia Dortmund finish the weekend on top of the Bundesliga with 43 points with Bayern on 41 points.

Third-placed Schalke also have 41 points after a 1-1 draw at home to Mainz.

The visitors took a shock lead when Egypt striker Mohamed Zidan scored 15 minutes into his Mainz debut.

But Schalke were back on level terms after an hour thanks to a strike from Nigeria striker Chinedu Obasi.

Fourth-placed Moenchengladbach could only manage a goalless draw at Wolfsburg while fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen also drew (2-2) with mid-table Stuttgart as both sides finished with 10 men on the pitch.

Leverkusen had Czech Republic defender Michal Kadlec sent off midway through the second half for his second bookable offence while Stuttgart's Cristian Molinaro saw red in the 92nd minute for striking Andre Schuerrle in the face.

At the other end of the table, 17th-placed Augsburg earned a point with a 2-2 draw at Hoffenheim.

Hertha Berlin lost 1-0 to Hanover, a result which lifts The Reds up to seventh.