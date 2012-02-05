Lawrie claims four-stroke Qatar victory

Story highlights Scotland's Paul Lawrie claims a four-stroke victory in the Qatar Masters

Scotland's Paul Lawrie carded a final round seven-under-par 65 on Sunday to win the Qatar Masters by four strokes, his second victory in the tournament.

The 43-year-old -- who also won in Doha in 1999, the year he went on the lift the British Open -- recorded a 15-under-par aggregate of 201, clear of Australian Jason Day and Sweden's Peter Hanson, in an event reduced to 54 holes because of high winds.

Holding a one-shot lead after Saturday's second round, Lawrie produced a bogey-free 18 holes, with a brilliant eagle on the par-five ninth the highlight of his round.

Day matched Lawrie's 65, and briefly threatened after opening with four successive birdies, but two dropped shots soon afterwards halted his charge.

Meanwhile, Hanson posted a 67 to follow up consecutive 69s to ensure he shared second place.

"I don't think I can play much better than that," Lawrie told the official European Tour website.

"I've been playing well for a long, long time, but it's just nice to come out one ahead and shoot seven- under-par.

"When you've got a chance to win a tournament you don't sleep as well the night before and things go racing through your mind," he added.

"You've got to get back to basics and I did that. I hit some nice shots coming in."

John Daly matched his opening 67 to finish alone in fourth place, six shots off the leader, while Sergio Garcia was one of four players who finished a further shot behind.