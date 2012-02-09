Kozak seals comeback for 10-man Lazio; Siena edge ahead of Napoli

Story highlights Ten-man Lazio stun Cesena by winning 3-2 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome

Goals from Hernanes, Senad Lulic and Libor Kozak cancel out 2-0 deficit

Victory takes Lazio above Udinese and into third in Italy's Serie A table

Napoli are beaten 2-1 by Siena in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal

A stunning second-half fightback saw 10-man Lazio score three goals to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory over Cesena and climb to third place in Italy's Serie A.

The home side went behind in the 14th minute when former Juventus and Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu tapped home Vincenzo Iaquinta's cross.

Iaquinta, making his debut for Cesena after a loan move from league leaders Juventus, made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Mutu was fouled by Abdoulay Konko, who was shown a red card.

Despite being down to 10 men, Lazio scored three goals in 10 second-half minutes to move to within three points of leaders Juve.

Brazilian Hernanes grabbed the first on 53 minutes as he fired home from the edge of the area from Germany international striker Miroslav Klose's pass.

Lazio leveled seven minutes later when defender Senad Lulic scored from inside the area, and three minutes after that Czech Republic striker Libor Kozak netted the winner from close range.

In the Italian Cup, Serie A strugglers Siena shocked Napoli to win 2-1 in the first leg of their semifinal.

Goals from Ferreira Reginaldo and Gaetano D'Agostino had put unfancied Siena into a two-goal lead, but a late own-goal from Emanule Pesoli gave Napoli hope ahead of next week's second leg.