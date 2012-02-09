Breaking News

    Kozak seals comeback for 10-man Lazio; Siena edge ahead of Napoli

    By

    Updated 1120 GMT (1920 HKT) February 10, 2012

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Lazio forward Libor Kozak celebrates his winning goal against Cesena at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.
    Lazio forward Libor Kozak celebrates his winning goal against Cesena at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

    Story highlights

    • Ten-man Lazio stun Cesena by winning 3-2 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome
    • Goals from Hernanes, Senad Lulic and Libor Kozak cancel out 2-0 deficit
    • Victory takes Lazio above Udinese and into third in Italy's Serie A table
    • Napoli are beaten 2-1 by Siena in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal
    A stunning second-half fightback saw 10-man Lazio score three goals to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory over Cesena and climb to third place in Italy's Serie A.
    The home side went behind in the 14th minute when former Juventus and Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu tapped home Vincenzo Iaquinta's cross.
    Iaquinta, making his debut for Cesena after a loan move from league leaders Juventus, made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Mutu was fouled by Abdoulay Konko, who was shown a red card.
    Despite being down to 10 men, Lazio scored three goals in 10 second-half minutes to move to within three points of leaders Juve.
    Football bucks the trend as Europe's richest get richer
    Why did Capello quit England?
    Why did Capello quit England?

      JUST WATCHED

      Why did Capello quit England?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Why did Capello quit England? 05:12
    Capello resigns as England manager
    Capello's first game in charge was a friendly against Switzerland at Wembley in February 2008.

      JUST WATCHED

      Capello resigns as England manager

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Capello resigns as England manager 03:08
    Brazilian Hernanes grabbed the first on 53 minutes as he fired home from the edge of the area from Germany international striker Miroslav Klose's pass.
    Lazio leveled seven minutes later when defender Senad Lulic scored from inside the area, and three minutes after that Czech Republic striker Libor Kozak netted the winner from close range.
    In the Italian Cup, Serie A strugglers Siena shocked Napoli to win 2-1 in the first leg of their semifinal.
    Goals from Ferreira Reginaldo and Gaetano D'Agostino had put unfancied Siena into a two-goal lead, but a late own-goal from Emanule Pesoli gave Napoli hope ahead of next week's second leg.