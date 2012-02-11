Federer loses again as Swiss crash out to U.S.

Story highlights U.S. advance to Davis Cup quarterfinals at expense of Federer-led Swiss team

Switzerland have been knocked out of the Davis Cup by the U.S. after Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka lost their doubles match against Mike Bryan and Mardy Fish in Fribourg on Saturday.

The Swiss pairing went down 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 to hand the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead which sees Jim Courier's team progress to April's quarterfinals where they will face either France or Canada.

"It feels great to win. I know what it's like to lose and that's not good. You always want to play with Mike, he's one of the best doubles players ever," Fish said, AFP reported.

Despite the loss, Federer remained upbeat about Switzerland's future fortunes in the Davis Cup.

"It was a tight match. Maybe our level dropped a tiny bit, just a game in each set made the difference. I enjoy being with the guys. We will take it tie by tie. It's not a setback, or a step forward, it's nothing like that," Federer said, AFP reported.

Defending champions Spain have also reached the last eight for the sixth successive year after securing an unbeatable 3-0 lead over Kazakhstan in Oviedo.

Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez defeated Evgeny Korolev and Yuriy Schukin 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to book a quarterfinal match-up against either Austria or Russia.

Russia kept the tie in Wiener Neustadt alive courtesy of a five-set victory 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (7-9) 7-5 3-6 4-6 by Nikolay Davydenko and Mikhail Youzhny over Alexander Peya and Olivier Marach to leave Austria 2-1 up with just Sunday's singles to play.

The Czech Republic are through to the quarterfinals after Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek beat Italy's Daniele Bracciali and Potito Starace 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in Ostrava.

They will face the winner of the tie between 2010 champions Serbia and Sweden.

Johan Brunstrom and Robert Lindstedt ensured the Swede's took the tie into Sunday with a gruelling 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (3-7), 10-8 win over Janko Tipsarevic and Nenad Zimonjic after Serbia had won both of Friday's opening singles matches.

Meanwhile in Hyogo, Croatia lead Japan 2-1 after Ivo Karlovic and Ivan Dodig beat Tatsuma Ito and Yuichi Sugita 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The winners will race last year's runners-up Argentina, who ensured their place in the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Germany in Bamberg after David Nalbandian and Eduardo Schwank overcame Tommy Haas and Philipp Petzschner 3-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 on Saturday.

At the WTA event in Paris, France's Marion Bartoli will face Germany's Angelique Kerber in the final on Sunday.

The second seed beat Klara Zakopalova from the Czech Republic 7-6 6-0 to set up a meeting with Kerber who beat Yanina Wickmayer from Belgium 6-7 6-3 6-4.