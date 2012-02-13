Bomb threat closes parts of Amsterdam airport

Story highlights A suspect has been arrested, police say

A bomb threat delayed flights and prompted evacuations Monday at Schiphol airport in The Netherlands, authorities said.

One suspect was arrested inside the airport, in Amsterdam, said Martyn Peelen, a police spokesman.

An anonymous caller reported a bomb at the facility, he said. Authorities do not know whether the threat is legitimate.

Investigators were focused on the international terminal, Peelen, said.

The airport website showed many flights scheduled to arrive or depart early Monday afternoon were delayed.