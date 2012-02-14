Troicki safely through first round in Rotterdam

Story highlights Serbia's Viktor Troicki eases into round two at ATP event in Rotterdam with straight sets win

Seventh-seed Viktor Troicki from Serbia is safely through to the second round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam after beating Thiemo de Bakker from Netherlands 7-6 (8-6) 6-0.

Finland's Jarkko Nieminen battled past another Dutchman Igor Sijsling 6-1 6-7 (7-9) 7-5 while Andreas Seppi from Italy also made it through to the second round beating South African qualifier Rik De Voest 1-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 in under two hours.

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber overcame eighth seed Marcel Granollers from Spain 6-1 1-6 6-4.

Wednesday will see Roger Federer in action in Rotterdam for the first time since he won the tournament back in 2005.

The world number three is top seed at the event with Czech Tomas Berdych seeded second and Juan Martin del Potro third.

Meanwhile at the WTA event in Qatar, fifteen-seed Daniela Hantuchova was dumped out in the first round by Romania's Simona Halep in a marathon match on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old prevailed in the final set tie break to win 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in two hours and 32 minutes.

"This is one of the best wins of my career, she is a good player, but I'm happy to go into the second round," Halep said, AFP reported.

German Angelique Kerber continued her recent excellent form defeating ninth seed Sabine Lisicki in three sets 4-6 6-4 6-1.

It was the fourth time in a row Kerber, who won her first WTA title in Paris last week, has beaten her compatriot.

"I am really playing well, but this is a big tournament with many stars playing, but I will really try my best," Kerber said. AFP reported.

Number 11 seed Dominika Cibulkova was knocked out by Flavia Pennetta, 6-3 2-6 7-5 while the number 16 seed Julia Goerges eased through to the second round with a 6-2 6-2 win over Belarusian Anastasiya Yakimova.

Russia's Maria Kirilenko beat Jie Zheng from China 6-3 3-6 6-3 and Anabel Medina Garrigues defeated Klara Zakopalova 6-4 6-1.

Yania Wickmayer was also a straight sets winner over Japan's Ayumi Morita 6-2 6-1.

Lucie Safarova beat Germany's Urszula Radwanska 6-3 6-4, while Petra Cetkovska beat Petra Martic 7-6 7-5.

There were also wins for the Czech Republic's Iveta Besenova who beat compatriot Barbora Strycova in three sets 4-6 6-3 6-1, Sorana Cirstea beat Jarmila Gajdosova 6-4 6-1 and Virginie Razzano battled past Ons Jabeur 6-3 2-6 6-3.

The top eight players have been given first round byes and start their campaigns on Wednesday. World number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus will take on Germany's Mona Barthel in the second round.