Benzema brace helps Madrid stretch lead

Real Madrid moved 13 points clear at the top of La Liga with a 4-0 win over Racing Santander at the Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday.

Karim Benzema scored twice as Madrid notched up their 18th win in 19 matches since the end of September.

The hosts went ahead in the sixth minute as Cristiano Ronaldo headed home from a Kaka cross.

Santander made their task even harder when Domingo Cisma was sent off for handling the ball in the 38th minute and soon the deficit was doubled as Benzema scored from a tight angle moments before the break.

Substitute Angel Di Maria netted a third in the 73rd minute before Benzema scored a fourth in the 89th minute.

Barcelona can reduce the arrears to 10 points on Sunday if they beat Valencia at the Nou Camp.

Espanyol are up to fourth place after claiming a point in a 1-1 draw with mid-table Getafe.

Substitute Alvaro Vazquez gave Espanyol the lead in the 66th minute only to relinquish it a minute later when the referee awarded Getafe a penalty after Miku was brought down by Thievy Bifouma.

Miku made no mistake from the spot.

Meanwhile in Serie A, Juventus came from behind to beat 10-man Catania 3-1 in Turin.

Pablo Barrientos gave the Sicilians the lead in the 4th minute before Andrea Pirlo put Juve back on level terms in the 22nd minute.

Marco Motta's dismissal in the 65th minute saw Juve take control of the match with goals from Giorgio Chiellini in the 74th minute and Fabio Quagliarella seven minutes later wrapping up the three points.

The win means Juventus now lead by two points but AC Milan can return to the top if they win at Cesena on Sunday.