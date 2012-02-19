Suarez on target as Liverpool make FA Cup last eight

Story highlights Luis Suarez on the scoresheet as Liverpool beat Brighton 6-1 in English FA Cup

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez scored for the first time since returning from his ban for racially abusing a fellow player as Liverpool moved into the last eight of the English FA Cup with a 6-1 win over Brighton.

Suarez grabbed the final goal in Liverpool's rout of second tier Brighton, in his third game back after serving an eight-match ban for aiming a racial slur at Manchester United's Patrice Evra, but only after he had missed a penalty that he was urged to take by manager Kenny Dalglish.

With Liverpool 5-1 up, the Scot insisted Suarez step up to take the penalty but his effort from 12 yards was saved by Brighton keeper Peter Brezovan.

Dalglish later admitted to ESPN: "That was a bad decision.

"There were three of them, Andy Carroll, Charlie Adam and Dirk Kuyt wanted to take it as well and maybe if it hadn't been five (5-1) one of them would have done, but I wanted to give him (Suarez) a leg up with his confidence. In the end, he didn't need my help."

Defender Martin Skrtel put Liverpool ahead early in the game with a header from Steven Gerrard's corner but a free kick from Kazenga Lua Lua brought Brighton -- ninth in England's second tier -- level.

But Liverpool went in front just before half time when Liam Bridcutt put the ball into his own net. Carroll got his sixth of the season from Stewart Downing's cross before the hapless Bridcutt diverted a Gerrard cross past Brezovan.

Lewis Dunk then scored Brighton's third own goal,and five minutes after his penalty miss Suarez finished from Carroll's nod down to make it six. Liverpool will face Stoke in the quarterfinals.

Tottenham, third in the English Premier League, were held to a goalless draw by Stevenage, who are 46 places below their opponents in the football league.

Louis Saha came closest to breaking the deadlock for the top flight side, but his goal was ruled out as teammate Scott Parker was in an offisde position as the ball crossed the line.

The two will replay the game at White Hart Lane in ten days time and the winner will take on Bolton.

Sunday's early tie saw Premier League Stoke City beat fourth-tier Crawley Town 2-0, despite playing more than 70 minutes with ten men.

Rory Delap was sent off for a lunge on David Hunt but a penalty from Jonathan Walters and a header from England striker Peter Crouch saw Stoke through to face Liverpool.

The other two ties see Chelsea or Birmingham play Leicester, while Everton will host Sunderland in an all Premier League clash.