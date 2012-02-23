Sweden's Crown Princess gives birth to baby girl

Story highlights The child is second in line to the Swedish throne, after her mother

The baby's name has not been announced yet

Her father describes the child as "a very cute princess" in an emotional appearance

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria gave birth to a baby girl early Thursday, the Royal Court announced.

The baby girl is now second in line to the throne of Sweden, as the first grandchild of the king and queen, the court said on its website. Her mother is first.

The father, Prince Daniel -- the former personal trainer of the crown princess -- was present at the Karolinska hospital in Stockholm during the birth, the court said.

The child's name will be announced Friday or Saturday, her father said.

Visibly moved, the prince described the baby as "a very cute princess" in an appearance on Swedish television Thursday morning.

"Well, when I came down from the room, the little princess was laying on her mother's chest, and it looked like they were having a very cozy time, so it was hard to take my eyes off them," he said on CNN affiliate TV4.

"The Crown Princess is feeling fantastic, she is so happy and everything has worked out well and the little daughter and the Crown Princess are feeling very well," he said.

Admitting he was "very nervous" during the birth, he said "everything has worked out well," and thanked the hospital staff for the "wonderful care they have provided us."

"And I would also like to thank everyone who for the last nine months have shared our joy, which we have really appreciated," he said.

The baby weighed 3280 grams (7 pounds, 3 ounces) and was 51 cm (20 inches) long, the Royal Court said.