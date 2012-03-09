Inter end drought with win over Chievo

Story highlights Late goals from Walter Samuel and Diego Milito earn Inter Milan first win in eight Serie A games

Napoli score six against Cagliari to move up to fourth place

Bundesliga match between Stuttgart and Kaiserslautern ends goalless

Inter Milan's ended their seven-match winless streak in Serie A with a 2-0 win away to Chievo on Friday.

Two late goals from Walter Samuel in the 87th minute and Diego Milito during injury time ensured a crucial three points for Claudio Ranieri's men.

Milito's header made amends for a missed penalty in the 14th minute.

The win lifts the Nerazzurri up to sixth in the table above Roma who travel to Palermo on Saturday night.

"It's a result which gives us a morale boost. We said in the dressing room that we need to carry on from the second half against Catania," said Ranieri.

"This win gives us joy, for a team like Inter to not score in a month is not easy," he added.

Napoli moved up to fourth place with an entertaining 6-3 win over Cagliari at the Stadio San Paolo.

Marek Hamsik opened the scoring in the 10th minute with captain Paolo Cannavaro doubling the lead nine minutes later.

Eleven minutes later the home side were three up as Cagliari defender Davide Astori turned the ball into his own net.

Joaquin Larrivey pulled one back for Cagliari in the 37th minute.

Argentine striker Ezequiel Lavezzi made sure of three points in the 56th minute converting from the penalty spot.

Uruguayan midfielder Walter Gargano added a fifth for Napoli in the 70th minute before Larrivey got his second of the night seven minutes later.

Christian Maggio restored the four-goal lead seven minutes from time with Larrivey claiming his hat-trick in injury time.

Meanwhile in the Bundesliga, Stuttgart drew 0-0 against bottom-of-the-table Kaiserslautern at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

The result means Stuttgart stay in eighth place while Kaiserslautern stay bottom, now one point adrift of Freiburg who travel to Monchengladbach on Saturday.