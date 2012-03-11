Rooney double puts Manchester United top of table

Story highlights Manchester United defeat West Bromwich 2-0 to go top of the English Premier League

Wayne Rooney scores both goals as United lead rivals Manchester City by a point

Previous leaders City surrender top spot after a 1-0 reverse at Swansea City

Luke Moore's late header saw City lose again after their midweek defeat in Lisbon

Manchester United have overtaken rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after a double from Wayne Rooney saw the champions defeat West Bromwich 2-0 on Sunday.

Rooney's brace gives the defending champions a one point lead over rivals Manchester City, as Roberto Mancini's side surrendered top spot following a 1-0 defeat at Swansea.

Both sides were playing on Sunday following disappointing Europa League defeats on Thursday at the hands of Athletic Bilbao and Sporting Lisbon respectively.

United were outplayed in their 3-2 home defeat by Bilbao, but they put that performance behind them to brush aside a 10-man West Bromwich side in comfortable fashion.

England striker Rooney made the breakthrough 10 minutes from half-time, diverting Javier Hernandez's cross past former United goalkeeper Ben Foster for his 23rd goal of the season.

And United's stranglehold on the game became even stronger midway through the second half when the visitors had Swedish defender Jonas Olsson sent off for a second bookable offense.

United made the three points safe in the 71st minute when Rooney scored from the penalty spot after Ashley Young had been brought down by Keith Andrews.

Meanwhile, City, who lost 1-0 in Portugal three days previously, were always struggling against a Swansea side that are difficult to beat at home.

And the hosts should have taken a sixth minute lead when they were awarded a penalty after Wayne Routledge was fouled by goalkeeper Joe Hart.

However, Hart atoned for his error by diving to his right to keep out Scott Sinclair's weak spot-kick.

But City's expensively-assembled side struggled throughout the 90 minutes and it was no surprise when they finally fell behind with seven minutes remaining.

A mistake from defender Stefan Savic saw Routledge collect the ball, and he crossed for unmarked substitute Luke Moore to head home the winner.

Those results see United overtake their neighbors to lead the table on 67 points, one ahead of City, with Tottenham a distant third another 13 points adrift.

Meanwhile, Wigan Athletic remain bottom of the table despite recovering to earn a 1-1 draw at Norwich in Sunday's other match.

Victor Moses netted a second half equalizer for the visitors and, although Wigan are still propping up the rest of the division, there are just four points between the bottom five teams.