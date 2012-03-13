Beckham sets sights on champions LA Galaxy dominating Major League Soccer

Story highlights David Beckham targets more MLS title success with LA Galaxy

David Beckham turns 37 later this year and wants to cap his stellar career by helping Los Angeles Galaxy become the dominant force in Major League Soccer.

The former England international signed a new two-year contract with the Galaxy after helping them lift the MLS title in 2011, turning his back on a number of offers from leading European clubs who were after his prized signature.

"It's great being a champion, but I want to continue to be a champion," he told CNN.

"I want more of that. I want more success here. It's a proud city. They love their sport. They love -- are starting to love -- soccer even more so I want to continue to be a part of that."

Galaxy recruited Irish international captain Robbie Keane at the back end of 2011 to add to the star appeal in a squad already boasting Beckham and Landon Donovan.

Beckham is only too aware that other teams will now be singling them out to take their scalp, but he considers that a sign of progress.

"It's great to have that. And we know that there are targets on our back but I think at the end of the day if we work hard and play the way we can play, it's hard to beat us.

"We need to continue to grow as a team. And to do that, you need to be successful not just one year but two, three, and continue that.

"We know it's going to be tough to retain the title, but it's what we've set our sights to do at the start of the season."

Beckham's fears of just how tough would have been realized after an opening day 3-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake City, all the more surprising after his superb pass to set up Edson Buddle for the game's opener in the second half.

The loss was the first suffered by the Galaxy in 26 matches at their Home Depot Center ground, dating back to November 2010.

It followed a 2-2 draw at Toronto in a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg where Beckham angrily remonstrated with home fans after a beer can was thrown in his direction

But on reflection, the football icon believes that fans showing passion for the game, even overstepping the mark, is a sign that his sport is becoming established in the United States.

"To have 48,000 fans a game with two MLS teams, that's something to be proud of. Yeah, there was a minority of badly behaved fans, but I think at the end of the day, it is what it is.

"That's what you expect of fans. They're passionate about the game, passionate about their teams and their players and that's the way it should be.

"Obviously the other night was too much, you get beer cans thrown at you and obviously that's not something that you want to see, because kids are watching," he added.

When Beckham came to the end of his lucrative five-year deal with the Galaxy it was widely believed he would return to Europe to finish his career.

So just how close was he to leaving Galaxy?

"Not that close. Not as close as people thought," he told CNN. "It just came down to wanting to be part of this team going forward.

"It came down to having an amazing five years here with my family, my family being happy and the stability with the children. That was a huge part of it."

Beckham has four children with his pop star wife Victoria, making their home in California after his 2007 move to Galaxy.