Latest Formula One standings

Story highlights Sebastian Vettel wins third straight Formula One title

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso finishes second just three points behind

Kimi Raikkonen claims third position

Red Bull clinch third constructors' title

Sebastian Vettel claimed a third successive Formula One crown after defeating Fernando Alonso by three points.

The Red Bull star claimed a sixth place finish in Brazil to become the youngest ever triple world champion in the history of the sport.

Alonso, who finished second at Interlagos behind McLaren's Jenson Button, missed out on a third title of his own following his triumphs back in 2005 and 2006.

Kimi Raikkonen ended his first season back in Formula One by claiming third spot, while Lewis Hamilton will head off to Mercedes having finished fourth.

Meanwhile, Red Bull won the Constructors' championship by 60 points from Ferrari.

2012 drivers' final standings:

1. Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull 281

2. Fernando Alonso - Ferrari 278

3. Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus 207

4. Lewis Hamilton - McLaren 190

5. Jenson Button - McLaren 188

6. Mark Webber - Red Bull 179

7. Felipe Massa - Ferrari 122

8. Romain Grosjean - Lotus 96

9. Nico Rosberg - Mercedes 93

10 Sergio Perez - Sauber 66

Constructors' standings:

1. RedBull - Renault 460

2. Ferrari 400

3. McLaren - Mercedes 378

4. Lotus - Renault 303

5. Mercedes 142

6. Sauber - Ferrari 126