Breaking News

    Schumacher outshines F1 champion Vettel in wet Melbourne session

    By

    Updated 2019 GMT (0419 HKT) March 16, 2012

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher was fastest in wet practice conditions in Melbourne on Friday.
    Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher was fastest in wet practice conditions in Melbourne on Friday.

    Story highlights

    • Michael Schumacher sets the pace in opening practice session of 2012 Formula One season
    • Mercedes' veteran German driver has not been fastest in practice since returning in 2010
    • Double world champion Sebastian Vettel down in 10th place, with Mark Webber 11th
    • The season begins with the Australian Grand Prix Sunday, with qualifying Saturday
    Michael Schumacher has struggled to repeat his past Formula One glories since returning from retirement two years ago, but the seven-time world champion left his heir apparent Sebastian Vettel trailing as the 2012 season got off to a wet start in Australia on Friday.
    The 43-year-old had not even topped a practice session in his comeback with the Mercedes team, but he laid that to rest in Melbourne by being fastest around a rain-soaked circuit with a time of one minute 29.183 seconds in the second session.
    Vettel, seeking to join Schumacher and 1950s legend Juan Manuel Fangio as the only drivers to win three successive world championships, languished in the middle of the pack.
    F1's youngest double world champion was down in 10th place, more than three seconds adrift of the pace set by his fellow German.
    McLaren's former world champions Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton had been first and second on the timesheets in the day's earlier session.
    &lt;strong&gt;Australian Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; March 18, Melbourne&lt;strong&gt;2012 champion: &lt;/strong&gt;Jenson Button, McLaren
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    &lt;strong&gt;Australian Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; March 18, Melbourne&lt;strong&gt;2012 champion: &lt;/strong&gt;Jenson Button, McLaren
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Australian Grand Prix: March 18, Melbourne2012 champion: Jenson Button, McLaren
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Malaysian Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; March 25, Kuala Lumpur &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion: &lt;/strong&gt;Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Malaysian Grand Prix: March 25, Kuala Lumpur 2012 champion: Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Chinese Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; April 15, Shanghai &lt;strong&gt;Defending champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Chinese Grand Prix: April 15, Shanghai Defending champion: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Bahrain Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; April 22, Sakhir &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Bahrain Grand Prix: April 22, Sakhir 2012 champion: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Spanish Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; May 13, Catalunya &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Pastor Maldonado, Williams
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Spanish Grand Prix: May 13, Catalunya 2012 champion: Pastor Maldonado, Williams
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Monaco Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; May 27, Monte Carlo &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Mark Webber, Red Bull
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Monaco Grand Prix: May 27, Monte Carlo 2012 champion: Mark Webber, Red Bull
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Canadian Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; June 10, Montreal &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Canadian Grand Prix: June 10, Montreal 2012 champion: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;European Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; June 24, Valencia &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    European Grand Prix: June 24, Valencia 2012 champion: Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;British Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; July 8, Silverstone &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Mark Webber, Red Bull
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    British Grand Prix: July 8, Silverstone 2012 champion: Mark Webber, Red Bull
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;German Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; July 22, Hockenheim &lt;strong&gt;Defending champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    German Grand Prix: July 22, Hockenheim Defending champion: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Hungarian Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; July 29, Budapest &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Hungarian Grand Prix: July 29, Budapest 2012 champion: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Belgian Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; September 2, Spa &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Jenson Button, McLaren
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Belgian Grand Prix: September 2, Spa 2012 champion: Jenson Button, McLaren
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Italian Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; September 9, Monza &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Italian Grand Prix: September 9, Monza 2012 champion: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Singapore Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; September 23, Singapore &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Singapore Grand Prix: September 23, Singapore 2012 champion: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Japanese Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; October 7, Suzuka &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Japanese Grand Prix: October 7, Suzuka 2012 champion: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Korean Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; October 14, Yeongam &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Korean Grand Prix: October 14, Yeongam 2012 champion: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Indian Grand Prix: &lt;/strong&gt;October 28, New Delhi &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Indian Grand Prix: October 28, New Delhi 2012 champion: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: &lt;/strong&gt;November 4, Yas Marina &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion: &lt;/strong&gt;Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: November 4, Yas Marina 2012 champion: Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;United States Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; November 18, Austin &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    United States Grand Prix: November 18, Austin 2012 champion: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    &lt;strong&gt;Brazilian Grand Prix:&lt;/strong&gt; Sao Paulo, November 25 &lt;strong&gt;2012 champion:&lt;/strong&gt; Jenson Button, McLaren
    Photos: Formula One 2012: The circuits
    Brazilian Grand Prix: Sao Paulo, November 25 2012 champion: Jenson Button, McLaren
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    Flyover: Australian Grand Prix
    Flyover: Australian Grand Prix

      JUST WATCHED

      Flyover: Australian Grand Prix

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Flyover: Australian Grand Prix 01:31
    Ambitious Fernandes eyes progress
    Ambitious Fernandes eyes progress

      JUST WATCHED

      Ambitious Fernandes eyes progress

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ambitious Fernandes eyes progress 03:40
    Can anyone catch Red Bull Racing?
    Can anyone catch Red Bull Racing?

      JUST WATCHED

      Can anyone catch Red Bull Racing?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Can anyone catch Red Bull Racing? 03:01
    Blog: Vettel can reign again in 2012
    Mercedes have been tipped by many to challenge the dominant trio of Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari this season, and Schumacher was excited by the German team's results in the year's opening session.
    "Today was a nice start into a hopefully exciting season, and certainly two promising sessions for us," the former Ferrari star told F1's official website.
    "However, I would not go so far as to speak about being confident, as the weather conditions were too mixed to gain a clear picture.
    "We know what Friday sessions are for and don't know what fuel loads others were running. On the other hand, it is good to see that we were competitive in different circumstances today and that the car provides good handling -- I just feel it."
    Vettel rued the wet conditions and warned that Red Bull must improve ahead of Sunday's season-opening race.
    "I think obviously with the conditions it's difficult to get a lot of running, but it was the same for all of us," the 24-year-old said. "The little time we had in the car this afternoon was okay, but now we have to find the balance and learn a bit more about the car.
    "The important thing now is to make a step overnight and go from there. Track time is important when the car is still young."
    Another German, Nico Hulkenberg, was in impressive form in his first session in the sport since leaving Williams at the end of the 2010 season. The Force India driver was second fastest in the second session ahead of Sauber's Sergio Perez.
    Italian team Ferrari's preseason was dominated by questions over their performance, but Spanish two-time world champion Fernando had a solid second session, posting the fourth-fastest time.
    "We will try to do our best, putting together the best elements we have tried in the past weeks, including a few details we brought here," the 30-year-old said.
    "But if I was to give some sort of opinion on the day, I would say it's been positive. We did the important things, the balance is good and the car responds well to changes."
    Red Bull's second driver Mark Webber was 11th ahead of his home grand prix, leading Button and 2008 title winner Hamilton in 15th and 16th respectively.
    Button, the 2009 world champion with Brawn GP, warned against reading too much into practice results.
    "Even though it doesn't mean too much, it's always nice to start the season with the quickest time of the day," the 32-year-old said.
    "There are still a few areas where I think we can improve, and we didn't get as many laps in today as we'd have liked, but it's been a positive day."