Breaking News

    Will of the Williams: Venus vows to rise again after illness

    By Tom McGowan, CNN

    Updated 1416 GMT (2216 HKT) March 21, 2012

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Garbine Muguruza, left, celebrates her Wimbledon victory after beating Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 in the final on Saturday, July 15. This was the second Grand Slam final of the season for Williams, who was beaten by her sister, Serena, in the Australian Open final in January.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Garbine Muguruza, left, celebrates her Wimbledon victory after beating Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 in the final on Saturday, July 15. This was the second Grand Slam final of the season for Williams, who was beaten by her sister, Serena, in the Australian Open final in January.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    Williams celebrates her semifinal win at Wimbledon on Thursday, July 13. The 37-year-old American, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, was the oldest player to make the Wimbledon final since Martina Navratilova in 1994.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Williams celebrates her semifinal win at Wimbledon on Thursday, July 13. The 37-year-old American, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, was the oldest player to make the Wimbledon final since Martina Navratilova in 1994.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    Williams is 10 years old in this photo from August 1990. She and her sister, Serena, were trained by their father in the tough Los Angeles suburb of Compton before moving to West Palm Beach, Florida, to attend a tennis academy.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Williams is 10 years old in this photo from August 1990. She and her sister, Serena, were trained by their father in the tough Los Angeles suburb of Compton before moving to West Palm Beach, Florida, to attend a tennis academy.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    Venus, left, is seen with her father, Richard, and her sister in 1991. Both of the girls would go on to become legends in their sport.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Venus, left, is seen with her father, Richard, and her sister in 1991. Both of the girls would go on to become legends in their sport.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    Venus signs autographs after winning her professional debut in October 1994. She was 14 years old when she defeated Shaun Stafford at the Bank of the West Classic in Oakland, California.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Venus signs autographs after winning her professional debut in October 1994. She was 14 years old when she defeated Shaun Stafford at the Bank of the West Classic in Oakland, California.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    Venus hits an overhead during her first pro tournament in 1994.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Venus hits an overhead during her first pro tournament in 1994.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    In 1997, Venus became the first woman since Pam Shriver in 1978 to reach the final of her first US Open. She lost the showpiece match 6-0, 6-4 to Martina Hingis, seen at left.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    In 1997, Venus became the first woman since Pam Shriver in 1978 to reach the final of her first US Open. She lost the showpiece match 6-0, 6-4 to Martina Hingis, seen at left.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    Venus hits a forehand during the Australian Open in January 1999. She advanced to the quarterfinals that year, but her breakthrough would come soon.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Venus hits a forehand during the Australian Open in January 1999. She advanced to the quarterfinals that year, but her breakthrough would come soon.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    The Williams sisters pose for a photo with their mother, Oracene Price, in March 1999.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    The Williams sisters pose for a photo with their mother, Oracene Price, in March 1999.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    Venus won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 French Open, winning the doubles tournament with her sister, Serena. From left are Venus, Serena, Anna Kournikova and Hingis. The Williams sisters have had wildly successful singles careers, but they&#39;ve also been a force as a team, winning 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals. Venus has also won two Grand Slams in mixed doubles.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Venus won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 French Open, winning the doubles tournament with her sister, Serena. From left are Venus, Serena, Anna Kournikova and Hingis. The Williams sisters have had wildly successful singles careers, but they've also been a force as a team, winning 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals. Venus has also won two Grand Slams in mixed doubles.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    Venus and Serena hold their dogs after winning the US Open doubles title in September 1999.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Venus and Serena hold their dogs after winning the US Open doubles title in September 1999.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    Venus got her first Grand Slam singles title in 2000, when she defeated Hingis in the Wimbledon final. She has won Wimbledon five times in her career, with her last title coming in 2008.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Venus got her first Grand Slam singles title in 2000, when she defeated Hingis in the Wimbledon final. She has won Wimbledon five times in her career, with her last title coming in 2008.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    Just a few months after her Wimbledon breakthrough, Venus won the US Open and an Olympic gold medal in Sydney. In 2002, she became No. 1 in the world for the first time in her career.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Just a few months after her Wimbledon breakthrough, Venus won the US Open and an Olympic gold medal in Sydney. In 2002, she became No. 1 in the world for the first time in her career.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    Venus and Serena celebrate winning a gold medal together at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Venus and Serena celebrate winning a gold medal together at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    Venus watches Serena embrace their father after Serena won Wimbledon in 2012. A year earlier, Venus had been diagnosed with Sjogren&#39;s Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that causes joint pain and can deplete energy levels. She took some time off but eventually returned.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Venus watches Serena embrace their father after Serena won Wimbledon in 2012. A year earlier, Venus had been diagnosed with Sjogren's Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that causes joint pain and can deplete energy levels. She took some time off but eventually returned.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    The sisters participate in a photo shoot together in 2012. Off the court, Williams has a fashion degree and her own line of active wear, EleVen.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    The sisters participate in a photo shoot together in 2012. Off the court, Williams has a fashion degree and her own line of active wear, EleVen.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    Venus is all smiles after winning her 700th career singles match in September 2015. She got the milestone victory at the Wuhan Open in China.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Venus is all smiles after winning her 700th career singles match in September 2015. She got the milestone victory at the Wuhan Open in China.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    Venus and Serena pose with Australian Open ball kids in January 2017.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    Venus and Serena pose with Australian Open ball kids in January 2017.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    The sisters played against each other in the final of this year&#39;s Australian Open, with Serena coming out on top to break the Open-era record for most Grand Slam singles titles (23). Over the years, the sisters have faced off in nine Grand Slam finals, with Serena winning seven of them.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    The sisters played against each other in the final of this year's Australian Open, with Serena coming out on top to break the Open-era record for most Grand Slam singles titles (23). Over the years, the sisters have faced off in nine Grand Slam finals, with Serena winning seven of them.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    During a Wimbledon news conference this year, Venus broke down in tears when reporters questioned her about &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/07/us/venus-williams-fatal-accident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a fatal crash in June&lt;/a&gt; involving her SUV. A family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the tennis star, citing negligence in a Florida crash that claimed the life of 78-year-old Jerome Barson. No criminal charges have been filed in the crash, and police are still investigating.
    Photos: Venus Williams' career
    During a Wimbledon news conference this year, Venus broke down in tears when reporters questioned her about a fatal crash in June involving her SUV. A family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the tennis star, citing negligence in a Florida crash that claimed the life of 78-year-old Jerome Barson. No criminal charges have been filed in the crash, and police are still investigating.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    muguruza williams01 venus williams career galleryVenus Williams youngRichard Williams and daughters02 venus williams career gallery03 venus williams career galleryWilliams 1997 U.S. Open04 venus williams career gallery RESTRICTEDOracene WilliamsWilliams sisters 99 French Open05 venus williams career gallery 06 venus williams career gallery 07 venus williams career gallery09 venus williams career gallery08 venus williams career gallery13 venus williams career gallery RESTRICTEDVenus Williams 70010 venus williams career gallery11 venus williams career gallery RESTRICTED12 venus williams career gallery

    Story highlights

    • Venus and Serena Williams have been beset by health issues in recent times
    • Serena suffered blood clots on her lungs, and Venus has Sjogren's syndrome
    • Seven-time grand slam winner Venus makes her return to the WTA Tour on Wednesday
    • The former world No. 1 has not played since pulling out of the U.S. Open in August 2011
    The Williams sisters have not had it easy in recent years. Two of the modern era's most successful women tennis players have been beset by health problems which have deprived the game of two of its most marketable stars.
    Serena has overcome life-threatening blood clots on both lungs, while older sibling Venus is this week making her long-awaited WTA Tour comeback as she battles a debilitating illness that has sidelined her since last year's U.S. Open.
    After pulling out of her second-round match in New York, Venus revealed she had been diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome -- an incurable condition which affects energy levels and causes pain in the joints.
    "I just didn't feel well before my second-round match, to the point where I couldn't play," the 31-year-old told CNN's Connect the World show.
    "At the beginning of the tournament, I wasn't sure how far I would get or what I would do, I was kind of living on a hope and a dream."
    After a glittering 18-year professional career which has seen her become the first black woman to be ranked world No. 1 in the Open era, winning seven grand slam singles titles and 12 major doubles crowns alongside Serena, Williams would have been forgiven for deciding to chuck in the towel.
    Venus Williams set for comeback
    Venus Williams set for comeback

      JUST WATCHED

      Venus Williams set for comeback

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Venus Williams set for comeback 04:30
    But, instead of eying an early retirement, the winner of three Olympic gold medals set her sights on managing her illness and returning to the baseline ahead of this year's London Games.
    "When you don't feel well and things are taken away from you, it's hard to stay positive," the former world No. 1 said. "But, for me, it is not an option to get negative or to feel sorry for myself.
    "It's easy to say, 'I've done enough' -- or it would be easy to go on a permanent vacation. But I need to look back and know that I gave everything.
    "I know I still have so much more. Before I was sick I was on top of the world in singles and doubles. So that's my goal, to return to that."
    Williams has played just one Fed Cup doubles rubber for the U.S. team and an exhibition match against Serena since withdrawing in New York on August 31, and she will make her return as a wildcard at the Miami Masters this week -- an event she has won on three occasions.
    "I'm looking forward to coming back," she said. "Sjogren's syndrome definitely changed my life, it changed everything. It changed how I eat, it changed my whole life."
    Learning to manage her condition has given Williams hope of returning to her imperious best. By managing her diet, she is aiming to one day play unaffected by the syndrome's debilitating symptoms.
    "I don't think the road will be perfect, but I think I can get it as close to perfect as possible," she said.
    "My hope is to be symptom-free one day. I work with my doctors on that, but also I work on my diet, which I've found has been huge. With Sjogren's you deal with a lot of fatigue and joint pain and inflammation.
    "It's because of the things I'm eating. I've started eating raw, vegan, unprocessed foods, doing lots of juicing, I juice twice a day. I drink wheatgrass. For me, it's worth doing everything I can to get back to what I love doing."
    Another motivator for Williams is the prospect of challenging for a fourth Olympic gold medal in London, where the tennis tournament will be held at Wimbledon.
    Williams has enjoyed huge success at the All England Club in the past, having won five singles titles and four doubles crowns at the prestigious grass-court venue.
    "For me, the Olympics have been the pinnacle of my career -- this will be my fourth," she said.
    "Serena and I talk about playing in every Olympics possible, we keep saying how we're going to be take spots on the team forever!
    "It is our dream, it is beyond our dreams. To participate would be great, to win something would be amazing."