Blatter - Muamba recovery a miracle

Story highlights FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called Fabrice Muamba's recovery 'a miracle'

Blatter revealed he has spoken to Bolton chairman Phil Gartside about Muamba

Muamba continues to make good progress after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday

Sepp Blatter, president of football's world governing body FIFA, has described Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba's recovery from a cardiac arrest as "a miracle".

Muamba collapsed during Bolton's FA Cup match at Tottenham on Saturday, with his heart stopping for 78 minutes before he was revived by medical staff at the London Chest Hospital.

And Blatter, speaking at a UEFA congress in Istanbul, Turkey, has revealed he has also spoken to Bolton chairman Phil Gartside following Muamba's collapse.

Blatter said: "It's a miracle. When I saw it on the television, it was terrible. I had a phonecall from Phil Gartside, the chairman of Bolton, and I have to say it was a very emotional call.

"He spoke about a miracle and I spoke about a miracle. I am a deeply faithful man, a religious man, and I believe there is something more than just playing the game. There is somebody who looks after us," continued Blatter.

Photos: Sports stars with heart problems Photos: Sports stars with heart problems Critical condition – Fabrice Muamba collapsed during an English soccer match between his club Bolton and Tottenham on Saturday, and is in the intensive care unit of a London heart hospital. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Sports stars with heart problems Africa's anguish – While Muamba made it to the hospital alive, Cameroon's Marc-Vivien Foe could not be revived after falling to the pitch during a Confederations Cup semifinal against Colombia in 2003. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Sports stars with heart problems Spain suffers – Spanish football has been hit by two such tragedies in recent times. In August 2009, Espanyol skipper Daniel Jarque died after suffering a heart attack while at a preseason training camp in Italy. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Sports stars with heart problems Cardiac arrest – Two years earlier, Sevilla's Antonio Puerta died in hospital after suffering a heart attack during a Spanish league match against Getafe. The prolonged cardiac arrest damaged his organs and led to a lack of oxygen to the brain. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Sports stars with heart problems Cardinals' loss – In 2002, St. Louis Cardinals baseball pitcher Darryl Kile was found dead in his hotel bed, having failed to turn up for pregame warm-ups following a heart attack. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Sports stars with heart problems NBA mourns – Basketball lost Reggie Lewis in 1993 when the Boston Celtics' NBA All-Star dropped dead on the court in an offseason practice match at the age of 27. He was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy -- one of the most common heart conditions. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Sports stars with heart problems A survivor – Another former NBA star, Arvydas Sabonis, survived a heart attack while in a game in his native Lithuania in 2011 at the age of 46. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Sports stars with heart problems NFL casualty – In the NFL, former Tampa Bay and Chicago Bears defensive end Gaines Adams was found dead at home in 2010, with the coroner ruling it was due to cardiomyopathy. Hide Caption 8 of 8

Blatter was present when Cameroon's Marc-Vivien Foe collapsed and died during a Confederations Cup match in France in 2003, and accompanied the player's body back to his homeland.

And, following Foe's death, Blatter was instrumental in urging clubs to regularly carry out cardiac screenings for all their players.

Blatter added: "Muamba had a heart screening last year and it should be done for everyone, in repetition, but especially for those in competition in football or other sports."

Muamba, 23, remains in intensive care but is showing improvement day by day and has been able to speak to visiting family and friends.

And Dr Sam Mohiddin, the consultant cardiologist treating Muamba, told reporters: "Fabrice continues to demonstrate positive signs of recovery and has exceeded our expectations and hopes."