Blatter - Muamba recovery a miracle

    Updated 1708 GMT (0108 HKT) March 22, 2012

    Doctors have described Fabrice Muamba&#39;s progress since his cardiac arrest during a match on Saturday as &quot;miraculous.&quot; The Bolton star&#39;s heart stopped beating for 78 minutes after his collapse but now he is talking and joking with visitors.
    'Miraculous' Muamba
    Barcelona&#39;s Lionel Messi wore a t-shirt with a message of support for Muamba before Wednesday&#39;s game with Granada, in which the Argentina striker scored a hat-trick and became the club&#39;s leading goalscorer of all time.
    Messi wishes Muamba well
    Bolton announced Thursday they will fulfill their Premier League fixture with local rivals Blackburn on Saturday after postponing the midweek clash with Aston Villa. Before Blackburn&#39;s win over Sunderland on Wednesday their players offered messages of support for Muamba.
    Bolton to face Blackburn
    Bolton Wanderers fans have left flowers and scarves outside the English club&#39;s Reebok Stadium in support of Muamba, while most of the playing squad have been to visit him in the London Chest Hospital.
    Fans pay tribute
    Muamba&#39;s former teammate Gary Cahill, who left Bolton to join Chelsea in January, revealed a t-shirt honoring his ex-colleague after scoring against Leicester City on Sunday.
    Ex-teammate honors Muamba
    Tributes were paid to Muamba from across the footballing world. Real Madrid&#39;s players took to the pitch before last Sunday&#39;s Spanish league match with Malaga wearing shirts displaying a message of support for the midfielder.
    International support
    Fans at Liverpool&#39;s FA Cup quarterfinal against Stoke City send their best wishes to Muamba. Supporters also chanted his name at various points during Sunday&#39;s Anfield match.
    Best wishes
    Bolton manager Owen Coyle (left) and chairman Phil Gartside outside the London Chest Hospital where Muamba is being treated.
    Bolton's concern
    Story highlights

    • FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called Fabrice Muamba's recovery 'a miracle'
    • Blatter revealed he has spoken to Bolton chairman Phil Gartside about Muamba
    • Muamba continues to make good progress after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday
    Sepp Blatter, president of football's world governing body FIFA, has described Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba's recovery from a cardiac arrest as "a miracle".
    Muamba collapsed during Bolton's FA Cup match at Tottenham on Saturday, with his heart stopping for 78 minutes before he was revived by medical staff at the London Chest Hospital.
    And Blatter, speaking at a UEFA congress in Istanbul, Turkey, has revealed he has also spoken to Bolton chairman Phil Gartside following Muamba's collapse.
    Blatter said: "It's a miracle. When I saw it on the television, it was terrible. I had a phonecall from Phil Gartside, the chairman of Bolton, and I have to say it was a very emotional call.
    "He spoke about a miracle and I spoke about a miracle. I am a deeply faithful man, a religious man, and I believe there is something more than just playing the game. There is somebody who looks after us," continued Blatter.
    Blatter was present when Cameroon's Marc-Vivien Foe collapsed and died during a Confederations Cup match in France in 2003, and accompanied the player's body back to his homeland.
    And, following Foe's death, Blatter was instrumental in urging clubs to regularly carry out cardiac screenings for all their players.
    Blatter added: "Muamba had a heart screening last year and it should be done for everyone, in repetition, but especially for those in competition in football or other sports."
    Muamba, 23, remains in intensive care but is showing improvement day by day and has been able to speak to visiting family and friends.
    And Dr Sam Mohiddin, the consultant cardiologist treating Muamba, told reporters: "Fabrice continues to demonstrate positive signs of recovery and has exceeded our expectations and hopes."