Schwartzel and Oosthuizen shrug off Augusta hangover in Malaysia

South African pair Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel put their Augusta disappointments behind them to impress in the opening round of the Malaysian Open Thursday.

Schwartzel finished 18 shots off the pace in his defense of the U.S. Masters crown, handing over the Green Jacket to Bubba Watson, who beat Oosthuizen in a dramatic playoff Sunday.

Shrugging off jet lag after a 30-hour journey from Georgia to Kuala Lumpur, Schwartzel powered to an eight-under 64 to claim the first day lead.

Oosthuizen, so close to winning a second major title until denied by Watson's brilliance, produced an excellent 66 to be tied for third.

"Louis and I got off to a good fast start at the beginning and it is always nice when there are a couple of you in the group playing well and pulling each other a long a bit," Schwartzel told the official European Tour website.

"Louis is playing so well right that it is impressive to watch and helped me on," he added.

Oosthuizen conjured up six birdies and an eagle to continue the fine form he displayed in the first major of the season.

"It was a long haul getting here," he said.

"I think me and Charl knew the first round, concentration levels won't be great, but we did well.

"I knew the swing was still good. It was just adapting to the weather and the green speed, but I putted beautifully again today and hope to keep it going for the week."

Schwartzel is seeking his first win since claiming the 2011 Masters title and has a one-shot lead over India's Jeev Milka Singh.

Oosthuizen is bracked with American Jason Knutzon and India's Jyoti Randhawa.

Defending champion Matteo Manassero of Italy and seventh-ranked Martin Kaymer of Germany both shot two under par rounds of 70 to stay in contention.

On the PGA Tour, world number one Luke Donald made a poor start to The Heritage tournament at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, carding a four-over-par 75.

Chad Campbell, Vaughn Taylor and Colt Knost shared the lead on four-under 67.