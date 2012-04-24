Breaking News

    Council of Europe report criticizes Blatter in ISL corruption case

    By Paul Gittings for CNN

    Updated 1827 GMT (0227 HKT) April 24, 2012

    May 14, 2010A turbulent period for FIFA began in May 2010. Whilst most of the world's soccer fans were more concerned with Africa's first World Cup finals that June, FIFA was presented with official bid documents by Australia, England, Netherlands/Belgium, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Russia, Spain/Portugal and the United States for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. During the ceremony at its Swiss headquarters, FIFA announced dates for inspections of the bidding nations from July-September.
    May 16, 2010British newspaper Mail On Sunday reveals that English bid leader David Triesman was secretly recorded making comments about alleged attempts by Spain and Russia to bribe referees at the imminent 2010 FIFA World Cup.
    August 17, 2010Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin meets the visiting FIFA inspection team in Moscow. Qatar is the last country to receive the inspectors in September.
    October 20, 2010FIFA provisionally suspends Amos Adamu, pictured, and Reynald Temarii three days after Britain's Sunday Times newspaper claimed they offered to sell their World Cup votes. Adamu, head of the West Africa Football Union, denies the charge that he asked for $800,000 to be paid to him directly so four artificial pitches could be built in his native Nigeria. "I am confident that my actions, the full and true extent of which were not detailed in the story published, will demonstrate not only my innocence and integrity, but also my commitment to football and to FIFA," the 57-year-old says in a statement.
    October 20, 2010Temarii, a former Tahiti international player, is accused of asking for $2.4 million to build a youth academy for the Oceania Football Confederation, of which he has been head since 2004.
    October 20, 2010"It is a sad day for football," FIFA president Sepp Blatter, pictured here meeting British Prime Minister David Cameron a week earlier, tells reporters in Zurich.
    November 17, 2010FIFA releases its bid inspection reports, and it's bad news for Qatar. The tournament would be held in the middle of Qatar's summer where temperatures regularly hit 50 degrees Celsius. Despite a hi-tech pitch that included state-of-the-art cooling technology to keep players and fans safe, FIFA gave one part of the bid a "high" risk rating. In the report it stated that hosting the World Cup in June and July would be "considered as a potential health risk for players, officials, the FIFA family and spectators, and requires precautions to be taken".
    November 18, 2010FIFA confirms the suspension of executive committee members Amos Adamu and Reynald Temarii, along with four additional officials. Ahead of the December 2 ballot to decide the host of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments, Adamu receives a three-year ban and $11,947 fine and Temarii a 12-month ban and a $5,973 fine. However, the organization rules that there is no evidence to support allegations of collusion between rival bid teams. Adamu plans to appeal.
    November 29, 2010Issa Hayatou from Cameroon is one of three FIFA officials -- the others Nicolas Leoz from Paraguay and Ricardo Teixeira from Brazil -- who are named in a BBC program which alleges they took bribes from the ISL marketing company who secured World Cup rights in the 1990s. All three had votes voting in the December 2 decisions on the hosts for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
    November 30, 2010The International Olympic Committee announces it will launch an investigation into allegations on BBC's Panorama program that Issa Hayatou, who is also an IOC member, took bribes. Hayatou says he is considering legal action against the BBC. Football world governing body FIFA says the allegations have already been investigated and the matter is closed.
    December 2, 2010The winning bids for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals are announced. Russia wins the bid to host the 2018 tournament, with England garnering just two votes despite a last minute meet-and-greet blitz involving UK Prime Minister David Cameron, David Beckham and Prince William. But the big shock came when Blatter announced that Qatar would host the 2022 World Cup.
    March 18, 2011After months of speculation, Asian Football Confederation chief Mohamed bin Hammam announces he is to stand against Blatter in FIFA's presidential election. Bin Hammam, a Qatari, was a key figure in ensuring that Qatar won the right to host the 2022 World Cup.
    May 10, 2011Just a few weeks before FIFA's presidential vote, former FA chairman David Triesman gives evidence at a UK parliamentary enquiry into England's failed 2018 bid. Under the cover of parliamentary privilege Triesman accused FIFA Ex Co members Warner, Nicholas Leoz, Ricardo Texeira and Worawi Makudi of trying to secure cash and privileges in return for their vote. In other evidence submitted to the committee from the Sunday Times, it was alleged that FIFA vice-president Issa Hayatou along with fellow Ex Co member Jacques Anouma has been paid $1.5 million by Qatar for their World Cup vote. All those accused strenuously deny the allegations.
    May 27, 2011FIFA announces that it will expand its corruption probe to include Sepp Blatter, after AFC president Mohammed bin Hammam claimed Blatter knew about cash payments he was accused of giving to national football association in exchange for pro-Hammam votes during Qatar's 2022 World Cup bid. Blatter maintains that the allegations are "without substance", and is subsequently exonerated by FIFA's ethics committee two days later. Blatter later holds an extraordinary press conference where he tells the world's press: "Crisis? What is a crisis?!"
    May 29, 2011But FIFA's ethics committee upholds the complaints against Bin Hammam and Warner. Hammam is effectively barred from standing in the election. Warner's football "tsunami" turns out to be an email, which Warner releases to the press, where secretary general Jerome Valcke seems to suggest that Qatar "bought" the right to host the 2022 World Cup. After initially threatening legal action, Qatar withdraws its complaint when Valcke explains he was referring to Qatar's large, and legal, campaign budget, rather than bribes. Warner will face no further action following his resignation and the presumption of his innocence will remain.
    May 29, 2011Just a few days before the vote, both Warner and Blatter's presidential rival Mohamed Bin Hammam are suspended after fellow Ex Co member Chuck Blazer submits a report alleging that the two men paid $40,000 worth of bribes to secure the support of members of the Caribbean Football Union. Both deny the claims, with Warner promising a "tsunami" of revelations to clear his name.
    June 1, 2011Despite a last minute attempt by the English FA to postpone the vote - a proposal which garnered just 17 out of the available 208 votes -Sepp Blatter is re-elected for a fourth term as president of FIFA at the 61st FIFA Congress at Hallenstadion in Zurich. He vows to learn from past mistakes and undertake a reform agenda.
    July 23, 2011Former head of the Asian Football Confederation Mohamed Bin Hammam was banned for life by FIFA after a two-day hearing into bribery allegations.
    October 6, 2011Chuck Blazer announces he will step down from his role as general secretary of CONCACAF at the end of the year. American Blazer was one of the men who voted on the location for both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
    October 21, 2011FIFA president Sepp Blatter announces the introduction of four new task forces and a "Committee of Good Governance" aimed at reforming the organization and repairing its reputation.
    Story highlights

    • Sepp Blatter singled out in Council of Europe report into bribery allegations
    • Report finds it "extraordinary" he did not make public information held by FIFA
    • Blatter also criticized over remarks he made to CNN earlier this year
    • Report to be debated Wednesday by Council of Europe representatives
    Sepp Blatter has been criticized in a damning Council of Europe report into FIFA's handling of bribery allegations which only came to light after a sports marketing company that the world football governing body worked with went bust.
    The report, which will be debated by the council's Parliamentary Assembly Wednesday, said it would be "difficult to imagine" that the FIFA president body would have been unaware of "significant sums" paid to unnamed FIFA officials by ISSM/ISL in connection with lucrative contracts for World Cup television rights.
    The Council of Europe published testimony on its website, supplied to them by Thomas Hildbrand, the Swiss prosecutor in a court case investigating the 2001 bankruptcy and collapse of ISL.
    Hildbrand said bribes worth at least 12.7 million Swiss francs ($14 million) were paid to a South American FIFA member, known as "person H," while another 1.5 million Swiss Francs ($1.65 million) went to another senior FIFA official, identified only as "person E," to secure the rights.
    The Council of Europe covering report by French national assembly member Francois Rochebloine singles out Blatter for his part in the affair, although making no allegations of involvement in corruption.
    It states: "Mr. Blatter was technical director of FIFA from 1975 to 1981, FIFA general secretary from 1981 to 1998 and has been its president ever since. Since FIFA was aware of significant sums paid to certain of its officials, it is difficult to imagine that Mr. Blatter would not have known about this.
    Blatter: 'There is no racism' on pitch

    Sorry Blatter refuses to quit

    Quickfire questions with Sepp Blatter

    "That does not mean he was directly involved in this case of backhanders. But I believe it is extraordinary he did nothing to make public all the information which FIFA had or has, and took no steps whether internally or via the courts to enable FIFA to obtain reparation.
    "The money paid under the counter to certain unscrupulous officials should have been paid to FIFA."
    Rochebloine's report concluded by highlighting remarks made by Blatter in answer to a question by CNN's Manesh Shrestha at a press conference in Katmandhu, Nepal on March 9 over calls for an investigation into his re-election as FIFA president.
    Blatter was quoted as saying: "We need, naturally, also the acceptance of the political authorities -- but we don't like political authorities interfering in our internal affairs."
    Rochebloine responded: "The independence of sport -- to which we remain committed -- should not become a defense for those who abuse their authority. It is wrong to have accusations without proof, but it is our duty to ask for the truth to be sought and established.
    "The money managed by FIFA is money that belongs to football and not to its officials, but in addition no sports organization can become a place where the law does not apply and where corruption and fraud are in practice tolerated and go unpunished. What is at issue here is compliance with the rule of law."
    FIFA gave its reaction to the report in an emailed statement to CNN: "FIFA has already made its position very clear on the report and on the ISL/ISMM closing order (FIFA has repeatedly said it would like the closing order to be published), and will not make any further comment for the time being."
    Last month FIFA's executive committee announced plans for a new two-tier ethics committee -- one to investigate corruption, the other to rule on the cases.
    It acted after corruption allegations in both last year's presidential race, won unopposed by Blatter, and the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup.
    Blatter was the only candidate for a fourth term of office after Mohamed Bin Hammam, president of the Asian Football Federation, was suspended over bribery allegations and eventually banned for life by FIFA.
    The Council of Europe report will be considered by over 300 parliamentarians from the 47 Council of Europe member states in Strasbourg.
    The Council of Europe was founded in 1949 to foster co-operation between European states with particular reference to democracy, legal judgments and human rights.