Emotional toll too much for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the hometown tennis tournament run by his family, following the devastating death of his grandfather.

The world No. 1 said he was too emotionally drained to defend his Serbia Open title next week after losing his grandfather Vladimir last Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who has won two out of the three tournaments held in Belgrade, made the difficult decision not to defend his title after consulting with family.

"I will take some time, try to restore my emotional energy," he said.

"This is certainly one of the toughest decisions in my career, but it is impossible for me to play in the next few days and to think about tennis, when there are some other things in my head."

The clay-court tournament, to be held from April 30 to May 6, was founded by Djokovic's family in 2009.

They purchased the ATP Tour license from the Dutch Open and worked hard to gain government support for the country's first professional tennis tournament, which is run by Djokovic's uncle Goran.

Novak won the Belgrade event in its opening year and says on his website it is the most cherished title in a stellar career that now includes five grand slam wins.

He will take a breather from competing for the first time since hearing the news of his grandfather's death, having suffered a brutal straight-sets defeat to Rafael Nadal in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday.

The Spaniard claimed his eighth straight title at the tournament, ending a run of seven defeats in finals to the man who replaced him at the top of the world rankings, including January's record-breaking six-hour epic at the Australian Open.

Djokovic is expected to defend his title at the Madrid Open next month ahead of the second grand slam of the season in Paris.