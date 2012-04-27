Trump threatens to sue Scotland over wind farm plan

Story highlights Tycoon Donald Trump threatens to sue the Scottish government over wind farm plans

Trump opposes plans to build wind farm near his new golf course in Aberdeenshire

Billionaire claims Scotland's first minister told him wind farm would not go ahead

Trump has faced criticism of his golf and hotel complex from environmental groups

It was Donald Trump's long-held dream. To build the best links golf course in the world in Scotland, as a tribute to his late mother who was born in the country.

But it is fast turning into a nightmare for the billionaire business tycoon.

After initial opposition to the project from environmental groups, Trump now has a green problem of his own, in the shape of an offshore wind farm.

With the Trump International Golf Links ready for action from July, Trump has shelved plans for an adjoining hotel until a decision is made on the wind farm.

And he was in Scotland this week to accuse the government of luring him into his £1 bn project by telling him the offshore developemtn would never be built.

He told CNN he plans to sue, unless the development is abandoned.

Photos: Trump threatens to sue Scotland Photos: Trump threatens to sue Scotland Trump blown off course? – Donald Trump appeared at the Scottish parliament to express his objection to a proposed wind farm off the coast of his new golf course and hotel complex in Aberdeenshire. He claims he was misled by Scotland's first minister Alex Salmond over the offshore development. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Trump threatens to sue Scotland Divided opinion – Protestors on both sides of the argument gathered outside parliament in Edinburgh as Trump gave evidence inside. The Trump International Golf Links have attracted praise and scorn in equal measure. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Trump threatens to sue Scotland Scotland welcomes Trump – Donald Trump received a bagpipe welcome on one of his visits to the site of his championship course in Aberdeenshire. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Trump threatens to sue Scotland Classic links course – The 3rd hole of the championship course is cut hard against the Aberdeenshire coastline. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Trump threatens to sue Scotland Carved from giant dunes – Architect Martin Hawtree has sculpted the course using giant sand dunes with a perfect example the 10th hole. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Trump threatens to sue Scotland Wind farm plan angers Trump – A illustrative depiction of the proposed wind farm installation off the Aberdeenshire coast near Menie. Trump says he wouldn't have even considered building his golf complex if he thought it would the proposal would go ahead. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Trump threatens to sue Scotland First Minister must decide – Scoltand's first minister Alex Salmond is a keen golf fan but his government faces a difficult decision over the off shore windfarm. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Trump threatens to sue Scotland Golf course plans in the balance – Is the sun about to set on Donald Trump's plans for a golf complex capable of hosting Ryder Cups and the British Open? Hide Caption 8 of 8

"If an administration that's previous gives a statement, and if you rely on that statement, and then you build and spend tens of millions of pounds in this case, building this great course -- if you do that and rely on certain statements, and the next administration say 'Well, we're not going to (do that)', then I think that is unfair..

"I don't think that is good business. I think people looking to invest in Scotland will look at this and say 'Well, we'll invest some place else.'

"I will sue if they try to advance it further, I will be suing Scotland."

Trump said he would never have begun his project on the east coast of Scotland if he thought the mooted wind farm was a possibility.

He says he received assurances from Alex Salmond at a dinner in New York back in 2007 that the offshore development, which is just a mile from his course, would not go ahead.

Trump told the committee that pursuing the construction of wind farms could, in his opinion, be the ruination of Scotland.

"The last thing I needed was to build a course in Scotland," he told CNN. "But the land was so incredible and in honor of my mother, who was born in Scotland, I thought it'd be a great idea.

"So I decided to do it and it came out even better than I thought."

Two groups of protestors gathered outside the Scottish parliament for Trump's visit -- those who support his opposition to wind farms, and those who claim his development has spoiled an area of outstanding natural beauty.

But advocates of Scotland's policy of embracing renewable energy projects insist the government should not be blown off course by entrepreneurs like Trump.

Niall Stuart, CEO of Scottish Renewables, insists the country's reputation for being at the forefront of the sustainable energy campaign must be maintained.

"Our government is absolutely committed to maximizing not just the environmental benefits of renewable energy but also the economic and employment benefits of renewable energy," he told CNN.

"Actually it's that political commitment to renewables that has put Scotland on the map internationally."