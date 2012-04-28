Dortmund close in on another Bundesliga record

Story highlights German champions extend run of unbeaten league games to 27 with a 5-2 win over Kaiserslautern

Jurgen Klopp's team now a win away from beating Bayern Munich's Bundesliga points tally record

Bayern end momentous week with a 2-0 win against Stuttgart

Newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund extended their unbeaten league run to 27 matches on Saturday with a thumping 5-2 win against relegated Kaiserslautern.

Paraguay striker Lucas Barrios scored a hat-trick with German teenager Mario Goetze and Croatia midfielder Ivan Perisic adding the other two goals as Dortmund chase down more league records.

"In attack, we were very good, but we didn't concentrate very well in defence. At the end, everything worked well and I am very pleased with the result," Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp said.

His team have already set a new record for the longest unbeaten run in a German season and now have their sights set on overhauling Bayern Munich's record points tally of 79 achieved twice in the 1970s.

A win in the final match of the season against Freiberg will see Dortmund finished the season with 81 points.

After beating Real Madrid in a dramatic penalty shoot-out in the Champions League semifinal on Wednesday, Bayern Munich concluded the week with a 2-0 win at home to Stuttgart.

Mario Gomez and Thomas Mueller were on target for the Bavarians who were playing their last game at the Allianz Arena before returning to play Chelsea in the Champions League final on May 19.

Schalke will be joining Dortmund and Bayern in next season's Champions League draw after they beat Hertha Berlin 4-0.

Two goals from Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar helped secure third spot in the league.

Defeat leaves Hertha still battling to avoid automatic relegation with 16th-placed Cologne who also lost on Saturday, going down 4-1 at Freiburg.

A goalless draw for Moenchengladbach against Augsburg ensures fourth place and a Champions League play-off place.

Stefan Kiessling scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen over Hanover, while Wolfsburg were 3-1 winners over Werder Bremen.