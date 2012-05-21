12 students dead in Albania bus crash

Story highlights Bus carrying university students plummets into ravine in Albania, killing 12

At least 25 other students were badly injured

Rescue efforts were continuing Monday, according to police

A bus carrying Albanian university students plunged hundreds of feet into a ravine Monday, killing at least 12 people according to police.

Rescuers were working Monday to free students who may be trapped inside the bus, located at the bottom of a deep ravine near the city of Himara, about 136 km (86 miles) south of the capital of Tirana.

According to police, the driver of the private bus carrying about 49 female students from Aleksander Xhuvani University of Elbasan tried to stop the bus for some reason but failed. The vehicle left the road and fell 150 meters (492 feet) into ravine below.

In addition to the dead, about two dozen students were badly injured, according to police.