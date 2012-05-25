McIlroy missed cut opens the way for Donald to reclaim No.1 spot

Story highlights Rory McIlroy misses cut at European Tour's PGA Championship at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy's grip on the world number one spot in golf loosened Friday after a disastrous seven-over-par 79 at the European Tour's PGA Championship at Wentworth saw the Northern Irishman miss the cut.

McIlroy had cut a frustrated and angry figure during an opening 74, but after a solid start to his second round he dropped a string of shots on the back nine.

It opens the door for England's Luke Donald, who needs to finish in the top-eight in the Tour's flagship event to reclaim top spot.

Donald, who is the defending champion, carded a second straight 68 to share second place on eight-under-par with Scot David Drysdale.

They both trail runaway leader James Morrison who carded a superb eight-under 64 in calmer morning conditions to lead at halfway on 12-under 132.

McIlroy faced an uphill battle to make the cut, but had recovered to stand one-under for the day through the seventh.

But a double bogey on the eighth started the rot and he proceeded to card five straight bogeys and another double bogey on the 15th.

For the 23-year-old, who also missed the cut at the Players Championship on the PGA Tour, it is hardly ideal preparation for his defense of the U.S. Open title next month.

"It's been a week I'd like to forget. It's not nice to play like this and not nice two weeks in a row. Maybe it's a good thing I have two days off to practice and I'm looking to getting back to the States next week," he told gathered reporters.

Donald, who can benefit the most from McIlroy's implosion, insisted that repeating his 2011 success on the Surrey course was his first priority.

"To be honest, the focus is always to try and win the tournament," he told the official European Tour website.

Morrison, who lives nearby, is looking to add to his 2010 Madeira Open success and finished in fine style with an eagle.

A fine all-round sportsman, he played in the England under-17 cricket team with current Test players Alastair Cook and Tim Bresnan, but has never regretted turning to golf full time.

"Playing golf is better than standing in the field all day," he jokingly told reporters.

Peter Lawrie of Ireland and Spain's Alvaro Quiros shared fourth spot on seven-under.

World No.3 Lee Westwood was among a number of star players to struggle in blustery afternoon conditions and was right on the cut line at one-over 145.