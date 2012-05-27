Donald romps to PGA Championship to regain top spot in rankings

Story highlights Luke Donald wins PGA Championship to regain No.1 spot in the world

Donald finishes four clear of Justin Rose and Paul Lawrie at Wentworth

To get back to No.1 "very sweet" says Donald

Previous No.1 Rory McIlroy missed the cut in European Tour's flagship event

Luke Donald retained his PGA Championship title at Wentworth with a closing 68 on the West Course giving him a four-shot victory over Justin Rose and Paul Lawrie.

The 34-year-old Englishman will go back to the top of the world rankings, overtaking Rory McIlroy, who failed to make the cut at the Europeans Tour's flagship tournament.

Donald's super consistency saw him top the money lists on both sides of the Atlantic last year and he will carry fine form into the U.S. Open, the second major of the season next month in San Francisco.

McIlroy will be defending the title he won in such commanding style last year at Congressional while Donald will be seeking his elusive first major.

"I feel I am getting closer. Every time I win it adds to my confidence," he told BBC Sport. "These victories are key to bringing that confidence into the majors," Donald added.

Four straight rounds in the 60s underlined his quality in difficult and blustery conditions to finish on 15-under 273.

Fellow Englishman Rose kept close order for much of the final round, drawing level with back to back birdies at the third and fourth.

But late dropped shots saw him fall back into a tie for second with Scot Lawrie, who charged through the field with a six-under 66.

Peter Lawrie of Ireland finished fourth on eight-under while South African players, Branden Grace and Richard Sterne occupied the next two places.

German Marcel Siem holed in one at the second to share seventh with Ernie Els and Italian Francesco Molinari.

Els apologized to Tour officials for outspoken remarks he made about green staff and the condition of the Wentworth course he helped redesign.

The South African said he would make a donation to a European Tour charity.