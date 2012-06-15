Breaking News

    Stars miss the cut, Tiger Woods shares lead at U.S. Open

    By Lateef Mungin, CNN

    Updated 1522 GMT (2322 HKT) June 16, 2012

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Tiger tied for halfway lead at U.S. Open.
    Tiger tied for halfway lead at U.S. Open.

      JUST WATCHED

      Tiger tied for halfway lead at U.S. Open.

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Tiger tied for halfway lead at U.S. Open. 01:24

    Story highlights

    • Tiger Woods is tied for the lead at the U.S. Open after two rounds
    • Defending champion Rory McIlroy and Masters winner Bubba Watson miss the cut
    • Five-time U.S. Open runner-up Phil Mickelson barely makes it to third round
    • Record-breaking teen also fails to make the weekend rounds
    Some of golf's biggest names failed Friday to make the cut at the U.S. Open, victims of the Olympic Club's unforgiving roughs and slick greens.
    The departure of such big names as defending champion Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson and world No. 1 Luke Donald seems to have paved the way for the sport's biggest star, Tiger Woods.
    Woods had another solid day Friday, moving to a tie for the lead with Jim Furyk and David Toms. They all ended 1-under through two rounds.
    Furyk, winner of the 2003 U.S. Open, said he will be ready for the weekend.
    "I feel solid and in control so far," Furyk told reporters. "I know it's going to get even ... firmer and faster and even more of a stern test for the weekend."
    Watson: &#39;That was the old Tiger&#39;
    Watson: 'That was the old Tiger'

      JUST WATCHED

      Watson: 'That was the old Tiger'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Watson: 'That was the old Tiger' 00:40
    Webb Simpson of the United States holds the U.S. Open trophy after his one-stroke victory in San Francisco on Sunday, June 17. Simpson finished the four-day event at one shot over par to secure his first major title.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    Webb Simpson of the United States holds the U.S. Open trophy after his one-stroke victory in San Francisco on Sunday, June 17. Simpson finished the four-day event at one shot over par to secure his first major title.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosWebb Simpson of the United States holds the U.S. Open trophy after his one-stroke victory in San Francisco on Sunday, June 17. Simpson finished the four-day event at one shot over par to secure his first major title.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 96
    Tiger Woods of the United States waves to the crowd on the 18th green.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods of the United States waves to the crowd on the 18th green.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 96
    Webb Simpson hits his tee shot on the 13th hole of the 112th U.S. Open.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosWebb Simpson hits his tee shot on the 13th hole of the 112th U.S. Open.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 96
    Jim Furyk of the United States tees off on the eighth hole Sunday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJim Furyk of the United States tees off on the eighth hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 96
    Michael Thompson of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMichael Thompson of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 96
    Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland waits on the seventh green.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosGraeme McDowell of Northern Ireland waits on the seventh green.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 96
    Jim Furyk of the United States reacts to a poor shot on the 12th hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJim Furyk of the United States reacts to a poor shot on the 12th hole.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 96
    Webb Simpson of the United States hits his tee shot on the eighth hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosWebb Simpson of the United States hits his tee shot on the eighth hole.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 96
    Tiger Woods walks to the eighth tee Sunday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods walks to the eighth tee Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 96
    Graeme McDowell hits his second shot on the sixth hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosGraeme McDowell hits his second shot on the sixth hole.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 96
    Lee Westwood of England, left, and Fredrik Jacobson of Sweden walk off the fourth tee.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosLee Westwood of England, left, and Fredrik Jacobson of Sweden walk off the fourth tee.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 96
    Jason Dufner of the United States watches his tee shot on the fourth hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJason Dufner of the United States watches his tee shot on the fourth hole.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 96
    Fredrik Jacobson smiles from the green on Sunday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosFredrik Jacobson smiles from the green on Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 96
    Jim Furyk hits his tee shot on the sixth hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJim Furyk hits his tee shot on the sixth hole.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 96
    Tiger Woods walks to the eighth tee on Sunday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods walks to the eighth tee on Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 96
    Ernie Els of South Africa reacts to a missed putt.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosErnie Els of South Africa reacts to a missed putt.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 96
    Fredrik Jacobson of Sweden plays a bunker shot on the second hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosFredrik Jacobson of Sweden plays a bunker shot on the second hole.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 96
    Jim Furyk of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJim Furyk of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 96
    Tiger Woods of the United States watches his tee shot on the third hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods of the United States watches his tee shot on the third hole.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 96
    Tiger Woods hits a bunker shot on the first hole on Sunday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods hits a bunker shot on the first hole on Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 96
    Sergio Garcia of Spain tees off at the third hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosSergio Garcia of Spain tees off at the third hole.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 96
    Michael Thompson of the United States hits his tee shot on the third hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMichael Thompson of the United States hits his tee shot on the third hole.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 96
    Amateur Beau Hossler of the United States hits his second shot on the first hole Sunday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photos Amateur Beau Hossler of the United States hits his second shot on the first hole Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 96
    Jim Furyk of the United States plays a bunker shot on the second hole during the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, June 16.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJim Furyk of the United States plays a bunker shot on the second hole during the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, June 16.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 96
    Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland hits a bunker shot on the fifth hole during the third round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosGraeme McDowell of Northern Ireland hits a bunker shot on the fifth hole during the third round.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 96
    Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 96
    Charlie Wi of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosCharlie Wi of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 96
    Raphael Jacquelin of France hits a bunker shot on the 17th hole during the third round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosRaphael Jacquelin of France hits a bunker shot on the 17th hole during the third round.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 96
    Amateur Beau Hossler of the United States walks to the 18th green with his caddie, Bill Schellenberg.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosAmateur Beau Hossler of the United States walks to the 18th green with his caddie, Bill Schellenberg.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 96
    John Peterson of the United States celebrates a hole-in-one on the 13th hole with his caddie, Gentry Mangun.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJohn Peterson of the United States celebrates a hole-in-one on the 13th hole with his caddie, Gentry Mangun.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 96
    Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium hits his tee shot on the third hole Saturday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosNicolas Colsaerts of Belgium hits his tee shot on the third hole Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 96
    Amateur Beau Hossler of the United States waits on the seventh hole Saturday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosAmateur Beau Hossler of the United States waits on the seventh hole Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 96
    Kevin Na of the United States reacts to a missed birdie putt on the seventh hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosKevin Na of the United States reacts to a missed birdie putt on the seventh hole.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 96
    Ernie Els of South Africa plays a bunker shot on the seventh hole during the third round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosErnie Els of South Africa plays a bunker shot on the seventh hole during the third round.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 96
    Ernie Els of South Africa hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the third round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosErnie Els of South Africa hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the third round.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 96
    Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland waits on the eighth green during the third round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosGraeme McDowell of Northern Ireland waits on the eighth green during the third round.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 96
    Michael Thompson of the United States hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the third round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMichael Thompson of the United States hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the third round.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 96
    Charl Schwartzel of South Africa hits a shot during the third round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosCharl Schwartzel of South Africa hits a shot during the third round.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 96
    David Toms of the United States hits a shot on the fifth hole Saturday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosDavid Toms of the United States hits a shot on the fifth hole Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 96
    Tiger Woods of the United States reaches for a golf ball on the practice ground.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods of the United States reaches for a golf ball on the practice ground.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 96
    Lee Westwood of England celebrates his birdie putt on the 18th hole Saturday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosLee Westwood of England celebrates his birdie putt on the 18th hole Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 96
    Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the third tee during the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday, June 15.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods of the United States walks off the third tee during the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday, June 15.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 96
    Tiger Woods climbs out of a bunker on the sixth hole during the second round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods climbs out of a bunker on the sixth hole during the second round.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 96
    Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 96
    Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson walk past one another during the second round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods and Phil Mickelson walk past one another during the second round.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 96
    David Toms of the United States hits his tee shot on the eighth hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosDavid Toms of the United States hits his tee shot on the eighth hole.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 96
    Phil Mickelson walks off the eighth green.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosPhil Mickelson walks off the eighth green.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 96
    Amateur Beau Hossler of the United States hits his tee shot on the seventh hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosAmateur Beau Hossler of the United States hits his tee shot on the seventh hole.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 96
    Beau Hossler celebrates a birdie on the seventh green.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosBeau Hossler celebrates a birdie on the seventh green.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 96
    Caddie Scott Gneiser watches David Toms of the United States line up a shot during the second round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosCaddie Scott Gneiser watches David Toms of the United States line up a shot during the second round.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 96
    Beau Hossler hits his tee shot on the sixth hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosBeau Hossler hits his tee shot on the sixth hole.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 96
    Beau Hossler greets fans on the seventh hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosBeau Hossler greets fans on the seventh hole.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 96
    Tiger Woods walks off the 18th green.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods walks off the 18th green.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 96
    Tiger Woods plays a bunker shot on the 16th hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photos Tiger Woods plays a bunker shot on the 16th hole.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 96
    Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the eighth hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods hits his tee shot on the eighth hole.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 96
    Tiger Woods hits a shot on the 16th hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods hits a shot on the 16th hole.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 96
    Tiger Woods, left, and Bubba Watson of the United States wait on the first tee during the second round of the 112th U.S. Open on Friday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods, left, and Bubba Watson of the United States wait on the first tee during the second round of the 112th U.S. Open on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 96
    Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks off the eighth green during the second round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosRory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks off the eighth green during the second round.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 96
    Luke Donald of England walks up a fairway with a group of caddies during the second round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosLuke Donald of England walks up a fairway with a group of caddies during the second round.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 96
    Justin Rose of England hits a shot during the second round of the 112th U.S. Open on Friday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJustin Rose of England hits a shot during the second round of the 112th U.S. Open on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 96
    Golfers play the eighth hole during the second round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosGolfers play the eighth hole during the second round.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 96
    Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 15th hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosGraeme McDowell of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 15th hole.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 96
    Jim Furyk of the United States watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJim Furyk of the United States watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 96
    Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a shot from a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the 112th U.S. Open.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosRory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a shot from a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the 112th U.S. Open.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 96
    Justin Rose of England hits an approach shot on the fourth hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJustin Rose of England hits an approach shot on the fourth hole.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 96
    Matt Kuchar of the United States watches his tee shot Friday on the third hole as Ian Poulter of England and Steve Stricker of the United States look on with their caddies.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMatt Kuchar of the United States watches his tee shot Friday on the third hole as Ian Poulter of England and Steve Stricker of the United States look on with their caddies.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 96
    Casey Martin drives a golf cart off the first hole during the first round of the 112th U.S. Open on Thursday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosCasey Martin drives a golf cart off the first hole during the first round of the 112th U.S. Open on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 96
    Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his second shot on the second hole during the first round of the 112th U.S. Open on Thursday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosRory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his second shot on the second hole during the first round of the 112th U.S. Open on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    68 of 96
    Rickie Fowler of the United States hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosRickie Fowler of the United States hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    69 of 96
    Ian Poulter of England lines up a putt during the first round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosIan Poulter of England lines up a putt during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    70 of 96
    Hunter Mahan of the United States plays a bunker shot on the 17th hole during the first round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosHunter Mahan of the United States plays a bunker shot on the 17th hole during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    71 of 96
    Sergio Garcia of Spain watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosSergio Garcia of Spain watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    72 of 96
    Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland hits a shot on the first hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosGraeme McDowell of Northern Ireland hits a shot on the first hole.
    Hide Caption
    73 of 96
    Lee Westwood of England hits his tee shot on the fourth hole as a gallery of fans look on.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosLee Westwood of England hits his tee shot on the fourth hole as a gallery of fans look on.
    Hide Caption
    74 of 96
    Ryo Ishikawa of Japan hits his tee shot on the tenth hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosRyo Ishikawa of Japan hits his tee shot on the tenth hole.
    Hide Caption
    75 of 96
    Matt Kuchar of the United States watches his tee shot on the first hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMatt Kuchar of the United States watches his tee shot on the first hole.
    Hide Caption
    76 of 96
    Michael Thompson hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMichael Thompson hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    77 of 96
    David Toms watches a tee shot on the second hole during the first round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosDavid Toms watches a tee shot on the second hole during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    78 of 96
    Michael Thompson of the United States reacts to a putt during the first round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMichael Thompson of the United States reacts to a putt during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    79 of 96
    Michael Thompson hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMichael Thompson hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    80 of 96
    Tiger Woods watches his approach shot on the 18th hole during the first round .
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods watches his approach shot on the 18th hole during the first round .
    Hide Caption
    81 of 96
    Ireland&#39;s Padraig Harrington watches a shot during the first round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosIreland's Padraig Harrington watches a shot during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    82 of 96
    Bubba Watson plays a shot on the second hole during the first round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosBubba Watson plays a shot on the second hole during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    83 of 96
    From left, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson wait on the 13th tee during the first round.The trio teed off together in what many called a &quot;super group.&quot;
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosFrom left, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson wait on the 13th tee during the first round.The trio teed off together in what many called a "super group."
    Hide Caption
    84 of 96
    Woods tees off on the 10th hole Thursday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosWoods tees off on the 10th hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    85 of 96
    Mickelson blasts out of the bunker on the 10th hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMickelson blasts out of the bunker on the 10th hole.
    Hide Caption
    86 of 96
    Fans watch the play during the first round of the U.S. Open.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosFans watch the play during the first round of the U.S. Open.
    Hide Caption
    87 of 96
    J.B. Park of South Korea walks off the second tee during the first round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJ.B. Park of South Korea walks off the second tee during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    88 of 96
    Spectators watch as Mickelson heads up the hill to the tee on the ninth hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosSpectators watch as Mickelson heads up the hill to the tee on the ninth hole.
    Hide Caption
    89 of 96
    Surrounded by spectators, Woods watches a shot on the 18th tee.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosSurrounded by spectators, Woods watches a shot on the 18th tee.
    Hide Caption
    90 of 96
    Mickelson takes a shot on the 18th hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMickelson takes a shot on the 18th hole.
    Hide Caption
    91 of 96
    Woods, who was leading his group, hits his tee shot on the 13th hole Thursday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosWoods, who was leading his group, hits his tee shot on the 13th hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    92 of 96
    Andy Zhang, a 14-year-old originally from China, hits a bunker shot on the second hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosAndy Zhang, a 14-year-old originally from China, hits a bunker shot on the second hole.
    Hide Caption
    93 of 96
    Kevin Na hits a shot to the 18th green.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosKevin Na hits a shot to the 18th green.
    Hide Caption
    94 of 96
    Mickelson and Woods wait on the 11th green.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMickelson and Woods wait on the 11th green.
    Hide Caption
    95 of 96
    Mickelson reacts after his putt on the ninth hole Thursday.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMickelson reacts after his putt on the ninth hole Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    96 of 96
    U.S. Open day one wrap
    U.S. Open day one wrap

      JUST WATCHED

      U.S. Open day one wrap

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    U.S. Open day one wrap 01:30
    U.S. Open leaderboard
    Others struggled on the tree-lined San Francisco golf course despite the near-perfect weather.
    McIlroy finished 10 over. The 23-year-old Northern Irishman may have sealed his fate on the last hole Friday.
    McIlroy seemed to have a birdie putt set up nicely to get him to eight over. Instead, he three-putted for a bogey in a shaky performance that had the crowd groaning and McIlroy looking to the sky in frustration.
    "You really have to be so precise out there, and if you're not, you're going to get punished," McIlroy told reporters. "It's just something that you have to adjust to in this tournament. I wasn't able to do that very well this week."
    Watson finished at 9 over as he continued to struggle hitting fairways.
    The grouping of Woods, Phil Mickelson and Watson was billed as the marquee pairing of popular champions, but Woods was the only one who lived up to the billing.
    Five-time U.S. Open runner-up Mickelson barely made the cut by ending at 7 over. The veteran lefty got a birdie at the end of the round.
    Also having a disappointing showing was Donald, who wilted on the northern California course, finishing 11 over.
    Donald said his game was off both Thursday and Friday.
    "I think I missed nine putts inside 10 feet yesterday and just couldn't get the feel for the greens, the reads, the speed," the 34-year-old Englishman told reporters.
    Another crowd favorite missing the cut was 14-year-old Andy Zhang. The Chinese teen, who is the youngest golfer to ever compete in the U.S. Open, was widely followed. He had some good shots both Thursday and Friday but was plagued by stretches of bogeys and double bogeys and ended 17 over.
    Casey Martin, playing his first major since the U.S. Open at the same venue in 1998, missed the cut by one shot. He carded 75 to be 9 over along with Watson and 20 other players including major winners Lucas Glover, Y.E. Yang and Louis Oosthuizen.
    Now a coach, the 40-year-old needs a cart to get around the course due to a birth defect which causes pain in his right leg. He was the first golfer to use a cart in a major 14 years ago, causing controversy and sparking a law suit by the PGA Tour.