Breaking News

Greece prepares for crucial election

By the CNN Wire Staff

Updated 0142 GMT (0942 HKT) June 17, 2012

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras is sworn in as Greece&#39;s new prime minister during a ceremony at the presidental palace in Athens on June 20, 2012.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece electionNew Democracy leader Antonis Samaras is sworn in as Greece's new prime minister during a ceremony at the presidental palace in Athens on June 20, 2012.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
Pasok party leader Evangelos Venizelos arrives for a meeting with New Democracy leader, Antonis Samaras at the Greek Parliament in Athens on June 20, 2012. Greece&#39;s three main pro-euro parties reached a deal to form a new Greek government on Wednesday.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece electionPasok party leader Evangelos Venizelos arrives for a meeting with New Democracy leader, Antonis Samaras at the Greek Parliament in Athens on June 20, 2012. Greece's three main pro-euro parties reached a deal to form a new Greek government on Wednesday.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Venizelos, right, shakes hands with the leader of the Democratic Party of the Left, Fotis Kouvelis, at the Greek parliament on June 19, 2012. Venizelos said discussions would continue Wednesday into the exact makeup of the new government.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece electionVenizelos, right, shakes hands with the leader of the Democratic Party of the Left, Fotis Kouvelis, at the Greek parliament on June 19, 2012. Venizelos said discussions would continue Wednesday into the exact makeup of the new government.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
People read newspapers which detail the coalition talks on June 19. Greece hasn&#39;t had an elected government for 223 days.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece electionPeople read newspapers which detail the coalition talks on June 19. Greece hasn't had an elected government for 223 days.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Children carry free vegetables donated by farmers from the Island of Crete in cooperation with the municipality of Athens, in Athens on June 20, 2012. The new coalition will have to deal with a devastating economic crisis.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece electionChildren carry free vegetables donated by farmers from the Island of Crete in cooperation with the municipality of Athens, in Athens on June 20, 2012. The new coalition will have to deal with a devastating economic crisis.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
Greek President Karolos Papoulias, right, meets New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras before he receives a mandate to form a government on June 18 in Athens.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece election Greek President Karolos Papoulias, right, meets New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras before he receives a mandate to form a government on June 18 in Athens.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
Antonis Samaras, right, meets with Greece&#39;s Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras in an attempt to form a coalition government Monday. Tsipras immediately announced the party would go into opposition rather than support Samaras.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece election Antonis Samaras, right, meets with Greece's Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras in an attempt to form a coalition government Monday. Tsipras immediately announced the party would go into opposition rather than support Samaras.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
The Athens stock exchange on June 18, 2012. The election victory of the pro-bailout New Democracy party eased fears of a Greek eurozone exit and brought relief to world markets.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece election The Athens stock exchange on June 18, 2012. The election victory of the pro-bailout New Democracy party eased fears of a Greek eurozone exit and brought relief to world markets.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras smiles at supporters in Athens on Sunday, June 17. His center-right, pro-bailout party came out on top in the country&#39;s parliamentary elections.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece election New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras smiles at supporters in Athens on Sunday, June 17. His center-right, pro-bailout party came out on top in the country's parliamentary elections.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
A New Democracy supporter celebrates as he watches the exit polls at the party&#39;s election campaign kisok in Athens.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece electionA New Democracy supporter celebrates as he watches the exit polls at the party's election campaign kisok in Athens.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Alexis Tsipras, the head of Greece&#39;s leftist Syriza party, greets supporters after a second-place finish on Sunday. He vowed to continue fighting against restrictive European bailouts.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece election Alexis Tsipras, the head of Greece's leftist Syriza party, greets supporters after a second-place finish on Sunday. He vowed to continue fighting against restrictive European bailouts.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
The ashes of a burned ballot box remain on the floor at a polling station in central Athens. A masked group stormed the room and lit the box full of ballots on fire just before the end of voting on Sunday.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece election The ashes of a burned ballot box remain on the floor at a polling station in central Athens. A masked group stormed the room and lit the box full of ballots on fire just before the end of voting on Sunday.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
A woman, surrounded by media, casts her vote at a polling station in Athens.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece election A woman, surrounded by media, casts her vote at a polling station in Athens.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
A man ponders the electoral board at a polling station in Athens before voting Sunday.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece election A man ponders the electoral board at a polling station in Athens before voting Sunday.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Alexis Tsipras, the candidate of Greece&#39;s Syriza party, casts his vote in the second round of general elections at a polling station in Athens on Sunday.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece election Alexis Tsipras, the candidate of Greece's Syriza party, casts his vote in the second round of general elections at a polling station in Athens on Sunday.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
A night before the election, a changing of the guards takes place in front of the Greek parliament in central Athens on Saturday, June 16.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece election A night before the election, a changing of the guards takes place in front of the Greek parliament in central Athens on Saturday, June 16.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
A firefighter works on extinguishing a brush fire in the eastern Athens area of Keratea. Two brush fires broke out in Greece on Saturday, including one near seaside resorts close to Athens, just a day ahead of crucial elections.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece election A firefighter works on extinguishing a brush fire in the eastern Athens area of Keratea. Two brush fires broke out in Greece on Saturday, including one near seaside resorts close to Athens, just a day ahead of crucial elections.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
The Parthenon temple is seen on the skyline of Athens.
Photos: Photos: Greece election
Greece election The Parthenon temple is seen on the skyline of Athens.
Hide Caption
18 of 18

Story highlights

  • The Greek soccer team's win in Euro 2012 provides a welcome distraction
  • Greek voters are preparing to go to the polls Sunday in a pivotal election
  • Observers say the country's future in the euro currency union hangs in the balance
  • The left-wing Syriza party has threatened to renege on the terms of Greece's bailout
After yet more financial turmoil and political wrangling, citizens in Greece readied to hit the polls Sunday to decide an election that may determine the debt-stricken country's future in the eurozone and significantly impact the global economy.
Two parties, New Democracy and Syriza, are considered to be front-runners going into the vote.
Campaigning has now ended but in the last official polls they were running neck-and-neck. No new polls are allowed in the 14 days before voting takes place.
What will Greek elections mean for the country's future?
Should a working majority emerge under the leadership of the moderate New Democracy party, Greece may follow through with the next installment of public spending cuts demanded by its "troika" of creditors: the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank.
But if the left-wing Syriza party emerges as the largest, with its commitment to tear up the current bailout agreement, markets will begin to anticipate a "disorderly exit" from the eurozone.
Sunday's election was called after an initial ballot on May 6, the first since Greece's financial crisis exploded, failed to deliver a majority for any one party and talks to create a government failed.
Since then, Greece -- whose people have been suffering under a heavy burden of painful austerity measures, high unemployment and a long-running recession -- has been roiled by uncertainty and division.
Greece faces make-or-break vote
Greece faces make-or-break vote

    JUST WATCHED

    Greece faces make-or-break vote

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Greece faces make-or-break vote 02:52
Global markets have also been volatile amid fears that Greece could exit the euro currency union, a step that could drag down other ailing euro nations and send shock waves through the world's financial markets.
Many voters were focused on Greece's Euro 2012 soccer match against Russia on Saturday night in Warsaw -- a welcome distraction from the political drama playing out at home, especially after Giorgos Karagounis's goal helped propel the Greek side into the high-profile tournament's quarterfinal round.
A wild election weekend for Greece, France and Egypt
Some analysts fear Sunday's election could again result in no clear winner, leaving Greece with a weak caretaker government at a time when the nation needs clear leadership.
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras has threatened to renege on the terms of Greece's bailout, but he has also expressed a desire to remain in the euro currency union.
Antonis Samaras, leader of New Democracy, has said his party wants to remain in the eurozone and alter existing policies, including stringent austerity measures, to "achieve development and offer people relief."
New Democracy and the Socialist Pasok party were punished by voters in the last election for supporting the bailout program, as well as for agreeing to the austerity measures that came with it.
Greece must identify additional budget cuts by the end of June to be considered "compliant" with the terms of its bailout program.
The future of Europe: 3 scenarios
Speaking to his Cabinet for the last time Friday, interim Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos praised the spirit of teamwork the caretaker government had shown in office.
In these difficult hours, he said, "Greece will have a much better outcome if we all put aside our differences and work towards the common good of this nation."
His government had dealt with very difficult issues in the past 30 days, he said, and its work would continue until a new elected government was in place.
The situation in Greece is likely to be on the minds of world leaders as they meet in Mexico on Monday for the Group of 20 summit.
Some experts argue that a potential Greek exit would be manageable, assuming the European Central Bank and European Union policymakers respond aggressively.
As economic crisis bites, Greece's children pay the price
But others worry that such an unprecedented event would cause chaos in financial markets and shock the global economy.
What does it mean to be Greek right now? Tell us on CNN iReport.